KALAMAZOO, Mich., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "In a sound immersion experience, we leave behind the mind, and leaving behind the mind is meditation." – inspired by Kabir
The community is invited to experience Sound Immersion Meditation on September 25 at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum, 230 N. Rose St., Kalamazoo.
Visitors are invited to come to the Kalamazoo Valley Museum planetarium, let go for a little while, and feel the effects of ancient sound instruments on the mind, body and spirit. Leave feeling a deep peace and calm. In this sound immersion experience, Tibetan bowls, crystal bowls, tuning forks and other sound instruments will be used to help a busy mind down-shift to relaxation, meditation and deep state healing. No previous experience in music or meditation is necessary.
The program will be led by Judy Huxmann, a Kalamazoo-based sound therapist and a retired massage therapist/yoga instructor; and Julie Chase, owner of Wind Willow Sound Health, LLC, a sound therapy business in Portage. Event admission is free, but preregistration is required and limited. Visit kalamazoomuseum.org/planetarium for more information or to reserve free tickets.
Produced by the Michigan Festival of Sacred Music, a nonprofit arts organization in Kalamazoo. Connecting Chords Music Festival events center around the common convictions and threads that draw our community together: the importance of cultural traditions, human dignity and the increased understanding of various faith traditions. Learn more about the festival and the organization behind it at ccmusicfest.com.
The Kalamazoo Valley Museum is operated by Kalamazoo Valley Community College and is governed by its Board of Trustees.
