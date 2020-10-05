Capitol_Hill_Criminal_Underground.jpg

Capitol Hill's Criminal Underground

 By MedLaw Publishing

MURRIETA, Calif., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MedLaw Publishing's best-selling book "Capitol Hill's Criminal Underground" details government corruption at the highest levels of government.  Readers of the book are being challenged to find one U.S. Senator in the book that did not participate in the $70 billion dollar fraud or the theft of $70 billion from the American people. That lucky person(s) will receive or share a two-million-dollar award.

Winners will be announced on New Year's Day.

No purchase is necessary to enter.  All participants need to send their responses to Capitol Hill's Criminal Underground, Attention; Richard Lawless, 30279 Redding Avenue, Murrieta, CA  92563.  Mail in entries must be postmarked no later than December 15, 2020. We will also accept entries by email at richardrlawless@gmail.com.  All entries must be received by midnight (Pacific Time) on December 31, 2020.  The Winner or Winners will be announced on New Year's Day.  If there is more than one winner, the prize will be shared equally between all winning parties.  Participants who have questions may reach out to the book's author, Richard Lawless at 951-440-5230.

Amazon Books Link for "Capitol Hill's Criminal Underground"
https://www.amazon.com/Capitol-Hills-Criminal-Underground-Exploration-ebook/dp/B07PVCZ8KN/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=capitol+hills+criminal+underground&qid=1601142840&s=digital-text&sr=1-1

Since this promotion started, four United States Senators have been removed from the list of one hundred eligible "Honest Senators". Every day more Senators are removed from the and sent to the Swamp Graveyard.

Contact:
Richard Lawless
19514405230
255889@email4pr.com

