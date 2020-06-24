MIAMI, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BLU Products, the market leader in unlocked devices in the United States, announced today the launch of the BLU G90, a value-packed smartphone lineup, combining the latest technological advancements and fashion. The G90 is the highly anticipated successor to the BLU G9, one of the bestselling smartphones on Amazon.com, with over 4-stars rated for the past 12 months. The G90 brings several improvements over its predecessor such as a larger 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity display and a new Triple Camera set-up with the latest Android 10 platform.
The BLU G90 with 64GB of internal memory and 4GB of RAM is now exclusively available on amazon.com for $149.99. As part of BLU's launch promotion customers who are first in line will receive an immediate $50 rebate and be able to purchase the new G90 at a limited time offer of $99.99.
To purchase the BLU G90, visit the following link:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0876HQCXW
Design & Display
The remarkably designed BLU G90 will be a hit with four different stunning color options, high end performance and sleek form factor. Behind the G90's slim bezel 6.5-inch Infinity Incell Display, the visual experience is elevated with real-to-life color in everything you watch and do – from gaming and movies, to web-surfing and multi-tasking. The G90's ultra-slim bezel infinity display projects 89% screen-to-body ratio, providing amazing images while maintaining a smooth handheld experience.
Performance & Storage
The BLU G90 is powered by a brand new 12nm MediaTek Helio A25 chipset with a powerful Octa-Core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU operating up to 1.8GHz. Combine that with the IMG PowerVR GE8320-class graphics processor and 4GB of RAM, you will have the perfect device for everyday apps and gaming. Not to mention, you'll never run out of space again with the G90's 64GB of internal memory.
Cameras – All you ever need & More
Whether the moment calls for a close-up, an ultra-wide shot, a nighttime photo, or some artistic portrait mode blur, the G90's triple camera delivers with pro-level quality and ease. The triple camera system includes a 16MP main camera with a F/2.0 aperture, 1/3 inch sensor with 5P lens paired with a 2MP sub camera to capture depth of field which results in optimal Portrait Mode. Lastly, an Ultra-Wide 120° 8MP sensor for large group shots. On the front, you will find a 13MP selfie camera with A.I enhanced portrait mode and beautification features.
Additional A.I. Camera Features Include:
Night Mode for low-light environments
96MP Super Zoom
120 degrees Wide Angle Mode
Beauty Mode
Panorama Selfie to capture beautiful backgrounds
Slow Motion
Professional Camera Mode
Live Filters
Quick Charge + Supersize Battery
The BLU G90 comes with a 4,000mAh super battery with an Ultra-Fast 5V/2A fast charging capability that will charge your phone to 50% in just 45 minutes. An extensive 4,000mAh packed battery in an 8mm slim design is an engineering accomplishment also worth noting.
Other Key Features:
Dual Sim
Fingerprint Sensor
Face ID
Split Screen Multi-tasking
Smart Gestures
OTG Charging Supported
Learn more: https://bluproducts.com/devices/g90/
Full Specifications:
Network: (GSM/GPRS/EDGE) 850/900/1800/1900 MHz, (4G HSPA+ 42Mbps) 850/900/1700/1900/2100MHz, (4G LTE Cat 7 Up to 300Mbps) FDD 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/28
Display: Curved 6.5-inch Incell HD+ 1600 x 720, 19:9 aspect ratio, 269ppi
Processor: MediaTek Helio A25, 1.8GHz Octa-Core, 8 ARM Cortex-A53 up 1.8GHz
OS: Android 10
Triple Rear Cameras: 16MP + 2MP Depth Sensor + 8MP Wide Angle 120 degree with LED Flash, HD 1080p@30fps video recording
Front Cameras: 13MP, HD 1080p@30fps video recording
Connectivity: Wi-Fi a/b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth v4.1, Hotspot
Security: Encrypted Fingerprint Sensor, Face Unlock
Memory: 4GB RAM, 64GB Internal Memory, MicroSD Slot (up to 128GB)
Dimensions: 155.4 x 71.8 x 8mm I 165g
Battery: Non-Removable Li-Polymer 4,000mAh
10W Quick Charger
Dual SIM
Available Color: Black, Blue, White, Magenta
About BLU Products
BLU Products is an American company is headquartered in Miami, FL which designs and manufacturers affordable, attractive, and innovative mobile devices focusing on fulfilling the needs of the everyday person. BLU is a pioneer in the advancement of the no-contract revolution, giving consumers a choice between network providers. With distribution centers in both Miami and Hong Kong, BLU offers a vast portfolio of unlocked mobile phones to thousands of dealer agents, distributors, MVNO's, and retailers globally. With an emphasis on giving what today's mobile users need, and always launching new models, BLU successfully gives consumers what they are looking for in a mobile device at an affordable price without sacrificing fashion, design, and quality. BLU continues growing at a rapid pace fueling passionate followers and fans throughout the world.
BLU Products Media Relations:
(305) 715-7171