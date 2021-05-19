KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The PGA of America congratulates the "Team of 20" PGA Club Professionals who will compete this week among the strongest field in golf in the 2021 PGA Championship at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. The 2021 PGA Championship will be televised on CBS Sports and ESPN from May 20-23, as the world's best players compete for the title of PGA Champion and the coveted Wanamaker Trophy. The players earned a berth last month at the PGA Professional Championship in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Let's meet the PGA Team of 20:
PLAYER
HOMETOWN
CLUB/FACILITY
PGA SECTION
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP EXPERIENCE
Danny Balin, PGA
Lake Success, N.Y.
Fresh Meadow C.C.
Metropolitan
2010-13, 2018-20
Peter Ballo, PGA
Stamford, Conn.
Silvermine Golf Club Inc.
Metropolitan
Debut
Alex Beach, PGA
Rye, N.Y.
Westchester C.C.
Metropolitan
2017, 2019-20
Frank Bensel Jr., PGA
Purchase, N.Y.
Century C.C.
Metropolitan
2004, 2012
Tyler Collet, PGA
Vero Beach, Fla.
John's Island Club
South Florida
Debut
Ben Cook, PGA
Caledonia, Mich.
Yankee Springs Golf Course
Michigan
2019-20
Mark Geddes, PGA
Coronado, Calif.
Coronado Golf Course
Southern California
Debut
Larkin Gross, PGA
Center Cross, Va.
Springfield Golf & C.C.
Middle Atlantic
Debut
Derek Holmes, PGA
Cottage Grove, Minn.
PXG Minneapolis
Minnesota
Debut
Greg Koch, PGA
Orlando, Fla.
The Ritz-Carlton
Grande Lakes
North Florida
Debut
Rob Labritz, PGA
Pound Ridge, N.Y.
GlenArbor Golf Club
Metropolitan
2002-03, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2019-20
Brad Marek, PGA
Berkeley, Calif.
Corica Park
Northern California
Debut
Tim Pearce, PGA
Birmingham, Mich.
Birmingham C.C.
Michigan
Debut
Ben Polland, PGA
Manhasset, N.Y.
Shooting Star Golf Club
Rocky Mountain
2015-16
Patrick Rada, PGA
Jupiter, Fla.
McArthur Golf Club
South Florida
Debut
Sonny Skinner, PGA
Sylvester, Ga.
PGA Life Member
Georgia
2008, 2010, 2013
Stuart Smith, PGA
Reno, Nev.
Somersett Golf & C.C.
Northern California
2011, 2013
Joe Summerhays, PGA
Syracuse, Utah
Eagle Lake Golf Course
Utah
2016
Omar Uresti, PGA
Austin, Texas
PGA Life Member
Southern Texas
2015-18
Brett Walker, PGA
Jupiter, Fla.
Sunnybrook Golf Club
Philadelphia
Debut
The PGA Championship is the only all-professional major in men's golf. It began in 1916, just months after the birth of the PGA of America, and annually features the strongest field in golf, based on the Official World Golf Ranking.
For more information about the PGA Championship and the PGA Team of 20, visit PGAChampionship.com, follow @PGAChampionship on Twitter, and find us on Facebook.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meet-the-team-of-20-pga-club-professionals-competing-in-the-2021-pga-championship-301295399.html
SOURCE PGA of America