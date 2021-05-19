KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The PGA of America congratulates the "Team of 20" PGA Club Professionals who will compete this week among the strongest field in golf in the 2021 PGA Championship at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. The 2021 PGA Championship will be televised on CBS Sports and ESPN from May 20-23, as the world's best players compete for the title of PGA Champion and the coveted Wanamaker Trophy. The players earned a berth last month at the PGA Professional Championship in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Let's meet the PGA Team of 20:

PLAYER

HOMETOWN

CLUB/FACILITY

PGA SECTION

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP EXPERIENCE

Danny Balin, PGA

Lake Success, N.Y.

Fresh Meadow C.C.

Metropolitan

2010-13, 2018-20

Peter Ballo, PGA

Stamford, Conn.

Silvermine Golf Club Inc.

Metropolitan

Debut

Alex Beach, PGA

Rye, N.Y.

Westchester C.C.

Metropolitan

2017, 2019-20

Frank Bensel Jr., PGA

Purchase, N.Y.

Century C.C.

Metropolitan

2004, 2012

Tyler Collet, PGA

Vero Beach, Fla.

John's Island Club

South Florida

Debut

Ben Cook, PGA

Caledonia, Mich.

Yankee Springs Golf Course

Michigan

2019-20

Mark Geddes, PGA

Coronado, Calif.

Coronado Golf Course

Southern California

Debut

Larkin Gross, PGA

Center Cross, Va.

Springfield Golf & C.C.

Middle Atlantic

Debut

Derek Holmes, PGA

Cottage Grove, Minn.

PXG Minneapolis

Minnesota

Debut

Greg Koch, PGA

Orlando, Fla.

The Ritz-Carlton

Golf Club

Grande Lakes

Orlando

North Florida

Debut

Rob Labritz, PGA

Pound Ridge, N.Y.

GlenArbor Golf Club

Metropolitan

2002-03, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2019-20

Brad Marek, PGA

Berkeley, Calif.

Corica Park

Northern California

Debut

Tim Pearce, PGA

Birmingham, Mich.

Birmingham C.C.

Michigan

Debut

Ben Polland, PGA

Manhasset, N.Y.

Shooting Star Golf Club

Rocky Mountain

2015-16

Patrick Rada, PGA

Jupiter, Fla.

McArthur Golf Club

South Florida

Debut

Sonny Skinner, PGA

Sylvester, Ga.

PGA Life Member

Georgia

2008, 2010, 2013

Stuart Smith, PGA

Reno, Nev.

Somersett Golf & C.C.

Northern California

2011, 2013

Joe Summerhays, PGA

Syracuse, Utah

Eagle Lake Golf Course

Utah

2016

Omar Uresti, PGA

Austin, Texas

PGA Life Member

Southern Texas

2015-18

Brett Walker, PGA

Jupiter, Fla.

Sunnybrook Golf Club

Philadelphia

Debut

The PGA Championship is the only all-professional major in men's golf. It began in 1916, just months after the birth of the PGA of America, and annually features the strongest field in golf, based on the Official World Golf Ranking. 

For more information about the PGA Championship and the PGA Team of 20, visit PGAChampionship.com, follow @PGAChampionship on Twitter, and find us on Facebook.

 

