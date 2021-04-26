WASHINGTON, Apr. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The recent rise of innovation with virtual events has shifted audience expectations of what online event programming should be, and participants have come to expect relevant, informative high-quality programming. In response, MeetingPlay, a technology company focused on creating innovative solutions for in-person, virtual and hybrid events, is launching a fully revamped MeetingPlay Studio. This platform enables event organizers to easily create professional-grade, branded event media for both events big and small, and comes at a time when the quality of content production is more important than ever.
"In an effort to keep with the evolving meetings and event landscape and continue to deliver white-glove service to event professionals, we wanted to enhance the ability for planners to seamlessly create and stream impactful content," said MeetingPlay Founder and CEO Joe Schwinger. "Now, with the latest Studio platform development, planners can deliver quality content directly from their own webcams."
MeetingPlay Studio's new key features include:
Enhanced Director Tools
Event organizers can be the director of what's being broadcasted to attendees. Similar to a movie director building a scene for an audience, planners now have the ability to bring presenters in and out of the 'scene'. Content can smoothly be shared through transitioning between different presenters, and the display will feel like a network broadcast to the participants. Mimicking a sports game broadcast, grid displays and lower thirds can be part of the broadcast design.
Connect with Presenters Backstage
Gone are the days of pre-cons when presenters needed to do a dry run, Studio makes it simple for event organizers to connect with presenters backstage before, during, and after the broadcast. Questions can be answered in real time, equipment can be tested, a practice run can take place, and a sample broadcast can be recorded in order to give presenters confidence before going live.
Brand Your Broadcast
With MeetingPlay Studio, planners can create impactful branding by adding custom colors, logos, backgrounds and lower thirds titles with the click of a button.
Play Commercials and Other Media
Captivate attendees by showing a sponsor video or a new product teaser. Easily upload and play media during live broadcasts, all within a customized Studio interface.
Dazzle with Layered Effects
Studio's new layering features makes it easy to layer GIFs and eye-popping effects to video display.
Create an Interactive Experience
Participants want to do more than just watch sessions. They want to have a voice and feel engaged throughout the duration of the event. Create two-way conversations by incorporating audience comments and Q&A into live broadcasts. There is even the capability to message attendees privately in real time and engage them in polls to elevate the level of interaction.
Connect Seamlessly
MeetingPlay Studio and these new features integrate perfectly with our Virtual Platform and Mobile App, creating a seamless viewing experience for your virtual and hybrid audiences.
Run Shows Like a Pro
With the professionalism of MeetingPlay's video quality, planners are sure to impress attendees!
About MeetingPlay
Founded in 2011 by Co-CEOs Joe Schwinger Lisa Vann, MeetingPlay is a Washington D.C. based technology company focused on creating innovative solutions for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. With every meeting and event, MeetingPlay creates transformative experiences that enable their customers, attendees, and sponsors to make valuable, face-to-face connections. Fortune 100 companies entrust MeetingPlay to solve their biggest event challenges.
