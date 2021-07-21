FREDERICK, Md., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As hybrid events continue to gain momentum, event organizers are challenged with finding solutions to connect their on-site and virtual experiences in an interactive, meaningful way. To meet this need, MeetingPlay, a pioneer in creating innovative technology solutions for events, has launched Go Live, the first mobile app tool to connect virtual audiences with the live action taking place onsite. The product bridges the communication gap between the live and virtual environments, allowing presenters and exhibitors to host engaging, real-time video sessions with virtual attendees.
"The success of our simu-live virtual sessions, where virtual speakers can 'go live' and have an interactive Q&A with the virtual audience during or after a pre-recorded session, made us confident that this technology could create a more inclusive experience for virtual audiences at hybrid events," said MeetingPlay founder and CEO Joe Schwinger. "We like to think of it as a backstage pass, where virtual attendees get a presenter's full, undivided attention. From the viewpoint of virtual attendees, it makes the event engaging and they feel special having dedicated time with that presenter."
MeetingPlay Go Live's key features and benefits include:
Go Live for Presenters
Within MeetingPlay's mobile app, presenters can leave the stage and begin a live Q&A session with the virtual audience with the click of a button. Virtual attendees are notified when a speaker goes live and then they can join the session, submit their questions, and get immediate answers in real-time. Go Live prevents virtual fatigue and drop-off, bringing live speakers into the virtual space for a more intimate session.
Go Live for Exhibitors and Sponsors
Onsite sponsors and exhibitors can leverage Go Live to boost their event ROI with virtual audience connections. Exhibitors and sponsors can host "Go Live" sessions from their onsite booth with virtual attendees, answer product questions, business inquiries, and more.
Go Live works in tandem with MeetingPlay's Advanced Lead Retrieval tools to help exhibitors identify, qualify, and follow-up high-potential leads, keeping everything organized from a central dashboard.
Create Connective Hybrid Events
Go Live is an important technology advancement for creating cohesive hybrid events where everyone can feel like a part of the onsite experience.
For more information about Go Live and MeetingPlay, visit http://www.meetingplay.com and follow along on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About MeetingPlay
Founded in 2012 by Co-CEOs Joe Schwinger and Lisa Vann, MeetingPlay is an award-winning technology company focused on creating end-to-end solutions for in-person, virtual and hybrid events. With every meeting and event, MeetingPlay creates transformative experiences that enable their customers, attendees, and sponsors to make valuable, face-to-face connections. Fortune 500 companies entrust MeetingPlay to solve their biggest event challenges. For more information, visit http://www.meetingplay.com
Media Contact
MeetingPlay PR Team, MeetingPlay, +1 (877) 446-1481 Ext: 1, hello@meetingplay.com
Paige Callan, Laura Davidson Public Relations, 646-568-3769, paige@ldpr.com
SOURCE MeetingPlay