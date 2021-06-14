GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park is pleased to announce the return of the Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens for 2021, featuring 28 unique shows. This lineup reflects our continued commitment to bring high-quality, talented and broadly diverse artists to Meijer Gardens.
Consistent with current COVID-19 guidance, as of July 1 there will be no capacity restrictions and 1,900 general admission tickets will be available for each concert.
The Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater has undergone significant expansion and improvement since 2018. With beautiful terraced lawn seating and spectacular views of gardens and sculpture, the 1,900-seat amphitheater is Michigan's most unique and intimate outdoor concert venue. While maintaining the intimacy of the venue, the project realized the completion of the Steve & Amy Van Andel Terraces for sponsor seating, added new support areas for visiting artists, backstage and loading dock improvements and increased the space in the general seating area.
The Eileen DeVries Concessions Building replaced a previous facility prior to the 2019 season. Increased capacity assists with quicker food and beverage service. This renovation added new restrooms outside of the entry gates for guests waiting in line prior to concerts. An expanded plaza area with additional entry gates helps shorten lines and wait times. Consistent with previous years, 1,900 general admission tickets will be available for each concert of the 2021 season.
Meijer Gardens is also pleased to announce a new ticketing partner, Etix. Founded in 2000, Etix is an international, web-based ticketing service provider, processing 55 million tickets per year in 40 countries. As the largest independent ticketing company in North America, Etix provides flexible and secure ticketing solutions and robust e-commerce fulfillment. Etix is proud to work with 1,800 venues, including theaters, arenas, music clubs, festivals, fairs, performing arts centers, casinos and more.
2021 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens Lineup:
Preservation Hall Jazz Band with the Grand Rapids Symphony, July 18, $73 presale | $76 member | $78 public
The Grand Rapids Symphony conducted by Bob Bernhardt, Principal Pops Conductor, July 22, $55 presale | $58 member | $60 public
The Verve Pipe, July 24, $35 presale | $38 member | $40 public
Collective Soul, July 25, $58 presale | $61 member | $63 public
Pink Martini (featuring China Forbes) with the Grand Rapids Symphony, July 29, $69 presale | $72 member | $74 public
Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange), August 5, $38 presale | $41 member | $43 public
Kansas, August 6, $65 presale | $68 member | $70 public
Emmylou Harris + Los Lobos, August 8, $75 presale | $78 member | $80 public
Harry Connick, Jr. and His Band – Time to Play!, August 9, $100 presale | $103 member | $105 public
America, August 11, $62 presale | $65 member | $67 public
Umphrey's McGee, August 12, $44 presale | $47 member | $49 public
Mat Kearney, August 13, $48 presale | $51 member | $53 public
Shakey Graves, August 16, $37 presale | $40 member | $42 public
Blues Traveler + JJ Grey & Mofro, August 18, $57 presale | $60 member | $62 public
38 Special, August 19, $53 presale | $56 member | $58 public
The Beach Boys, August 20, $68 presale | $71 member | $73 public
Squeeze, August 22, $55 presale | $58 member | $60 public
Ani DiFranco, August 23, $48 presale | $51 member | $53 public
Colin Hay of Men at Work, August 26, $45 presale | $48 member | $50 public
St. Paul & The Broken Bones, August 27, $35 presale | $38 member | $40 public
Old Crow Medicine Show, August 29, $49 presale | $52 member | $54 public
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, September 1, $52 presale | $55 member | $57 public
Indigo Girls, September 2, $56 presale | $59 member | $61 public
O.A.R., September 9, $75 presale | $78 member | $80 public
Black Violin + Blind Boys of Alabama, September 12, $50 presale | $53 member | $55 public
Toad the Wet Sprocket, September 15, $42 presale | $45 member | $47 public
Pat Benetar & Neil Giraldo, September 16, $65 presale | $68 member | $70 public
Lettuce + Galactic featuring Anjelika 'Jelly' Joseph, September 19, $45 presale | $48 member | $50 public
Gate and show start times vary. Check MeijerGardens.org/concerts for details. All information is subject to change. All shows will take place rain or shine, weather delays are possible. There are no ticket returns or refunds.
To help members and guests prepare for buying tickets and getting the best entertainment value possible, Meijer Gardens has created an Insider's Guide to Buying Tickets to help make the ticket purchasing experience easy and hassle-free. The Insider's Guide is available at MeijerGardens.org/concerts
Members-Only Presale
Members may buy tickets during the members-only presale beginning at 9 a.m., Saturday June 26 through midnight, July 9. Members save $5 per ticket during the presale. After July 10, members save $2 per ticket. There is a limit of 8 tickets per show, per transaction. The preferred method to purchase tickets is online. There will be no on-site ticket sales at Meijer Gardens.
- Online at etix.com (preferred method) – handling fee of $10 per order
- By phone at 1-800-514-etix (3849) - handling fee of $10 per order
To join or renew a membership before June 26, visit MeijerGardens.org/membership or call the Membership Department at 616-977-7689.
Public Ticket Sale
Sales to the public begin at 9 a.m., July 10. There is a limit of 8 tickets per show, per transaction. The preferred method to purchase tickets is online. There will be no on-site ticket sales at Meijer Gardens.
- Online at eTix.com (preferred method) – handling fee of $5 per order (not per ticket) and convenience fee of $5.25 per ticket applies to all sales.
- By phone at 1-800-514-etix (3849) - handling fee of $5 per order (not per ticket) and convenience fee of $5.25 per ticket applies to all sales.
The Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens is sponsored by Fifth Third Bank, Harvey Lexus of Grand Rapids, Spectrum Health and Life EMS. Media sponsors are Star 105.7 and FOX 17.
Join our team! Meijer Gardens has a variety of career openings, both full and part-time. Please visit MeijerGardens.org/careers for a full listing of opportunities.
# # #
About the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater
The 1,900-seat amphitheater is general admission and features tiered lawn seating. Concertgoers are welcome to bring a blanket or low-rise chair to sit on. Low-rise chairs are defined as 12" maximum from ground to front of seat bottom and 32" maximum to top of chair back in highest position. These rules are strictly enforced. No other chairs will be permitted in the venue. A limited number of standard-height chairs will be available to rent for $10 (located in designated area-may not be removed) on a first-come, first-served basis. All concerts take place rain or shine (weather delays possible). A selection of sandwiches, snacks, water, soft drinks and alcoholic beverages are available at the Eileen DeVries Concessions Building. All beverages purchased must be consumed inside the amphitheater gates. Concertgoers are also welcomed to bring their own food, sealed bottled water and non-alcoholic beverages in their original sealed containers.
About Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
One of the world's most significant botanic and sculpture experiences, Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park was recently listed in the top 100 most visited museums in the world and the 30 most visited museums in the United States by The Art Newspaper, the leading publication in global art news. The 158-acre main campus features Michigan's largest tropical conservatory; one of the largest interactive children's gardens in the country; arid and Victorian gardens with bronze sculptures by Edgar Degas and Auguste Rodin; a carnivorous plant house; outdoor gardens; and a 1900-seat outdoor amphitheater, featuring an eclectic mix of world-renowned musicians every summer. The internationally acclaimed Sculpture Park features a permanent collection including works by Claes Oldenburg & Coosje van Bruggen, Henry Moore, Barbara Hepworth, Richard Serra, Louise Bourgeois, Ai Weiwei and Jaume Plensa, among others. Indoor galleries host changing sculpture exhibitions with exhibitions by Ai Weiwei, Pablo Picasso, Edgar Degas, Mark di Suvero, Jonathan Borofsky, Alexander Calder, Jim Dine and others. In June 2015, the eight–acre Richard & Helen DeVos Japanese Garden at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park opened. Created by renowned designer Hoichi Kurisu, the garden features sculpture by Anish Kapoor, Jenny Holzer, David Nash, George Rickey, Masayuki Koorida, Zhang Huan, Guiseppe Penone, among others.
Media Contact
John VanderHaagen, Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, 616-975-3180, jvanderhaagen@meijergardens.org
SOURCE Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park