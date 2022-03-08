MEADVILLE, Pa., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Encouragement from a Warrior": a potent reminder of the healing power of active faith during the darkest of times. "Encouragement from a Warrior" is the creation of published author Melissa E. Smith.
Smith shares, "Melissa opens up about her life's journey, sharing some devastating losses. Although the journey hasn't been easy, she's learned to push through adversity. Life can be hard, especially when faced with unexpected situations, but she uses this platform to encourage readers so they can make it through as well. God wants us to be real with ourselves and acknowledge our feelings but not let our feelings control us. We can all be more than conquerors in Christ if we open our hearts to Him.
"Surrender your heart, soul, and mind to Christ, and He will definitely keep you in perfect peace."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Melissa E. Smith's new book will encourage readers faced with life's tribulations to turn to Christ for strength and reassurance.
Smith offers personal reflections and moving testimony in hopes of empowering others to push through life's valleys.
