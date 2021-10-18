MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Feel Better!": a fun-filled and educational story for young readers. "Feel Better!" is the creation of published author, Melissa Wright a loving mother and native of Southern California who has a background in arts, entertainment, and beauty.
Wright shares, "This book is designed for toddlers who are discovering their feelings. Parents can use this as a confidence builder to help their little ones recognize what they are sensing and how to respond. This book helps to give kids the green light to run, jump, sing, and dance!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Melissa Wright's new book is a delightful story for parents and educators to share with children learning how to handle big emotions.
Wright's encouraging and accepting attitude will resound with readers of any age and background as little ones explore various feelings and what to do about them.
Consumers can purchase "Feel Better!" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Feel Better!," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing