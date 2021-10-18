MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Feel Better!": a fun-filled and educational story for young readers. "Feel Better!" is the creation of published author, Melissa Wright a loving mother and native of Southern California who has a background in arts, entertainment, and beauty.

Wright shares, "This book is designed for toddlers who are discovering their feelings. Parents can use this as a confidence builder to help their little ones recognize what they are sensing and how to respond. This book helps to give kids the green light to run, jump, sing, and dance!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Melissa Wright's new book is a delightful story for parents and educators to share with children learning how to handle big emotions.

Wright's encouraging and accepting attitude will resound with readers of any age and background as little ones explore various feelings and what to do about them.

Consumers can purchase "Feel Better!" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Feel Better!," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.