CANCUN, Mexico, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunset World Group announced that it is once again preparing for Member Fest, which will take place July 19-23, 2021 at Sunset Royal hotel in Cancun and Hacienda Tres Ríos in the Riviera Maya. During this week, members and guests will have the opportunity to participate in exciting activities designed for the whole family.
With the motto "A week to pamper you," Sunset World Group Member Fest will include activities like meditation, temazcal, Mayan ceremony, contests, tournaments, a tasting and cocktail workshop, dance classes, cooking classes and culinary shows from different Mexican states and other countries too. On the beach, at the pools or in the restaurants, there will always be something interesting for members and guests to enjoy throughout the day.
To close with a flourish, Sunset World Group has invited renowned Spanish chef Eva Millán, who placed second in MasterChef Spain 2013, to prepare a special menu for members in an exclusive pairing dinner during which they will be able to meet and chat with the culinary creator.
"Our members and guests are very happy about the return of Sunset World Group Member Fest. They have been requesting its return," said Annie Arroyo, Grupo Sunset World Corporate Branding and Communications Director. "I think this is a very positive way to say good-bye to a difficult time and look to the future with optimism. We want to pamper them," she added.
Sunset World Group is a family-owned Mexican company and a leader in the hospitality industry, offering authentic and unforgettable vacation experiences in Cancun and the Riviera Maya. It was founded more than 30 years ago and has grown to offer six resorts, world-class travel services, amenities and a diverse network of operational and marketing solutions that focus on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests. From cultural excursions to water sports, Sunset World's members are never far from their next great adventure.
