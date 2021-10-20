LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) and Live Nation have partnered to help connect music fans with the artists they love through the creation of Mercury's "My First Car" series, which provides an inside look at their favorite artists' fond memories and firsts' behind the wheel.
"Engaging with some of your favorite musicians on a personal level is something typically reserved for VIP concert experiences," said Erik Thompson Vice President of Advertising and Public Relations at Mercury Insurance. "The My First Car video series pulls back the curtain and connects fans and artists through the shared experience of reliving the experiences they enjoyed in their first cars. We all have vivid memories – some good and some not so good – about our first cars, so we thought it would be fun to ask artists about their experiences."
Lady A will be the first My First Car artist featured in the series.
"My first car was a 1996 black Ford Taurus," said Lady A vocalist Hillary Scott. "The thing I loved about that vehicle was freedom. It actually gave me freedom to drive around with my friends and drive myself to school."
Watch the Lady A My First Car video at http://www.mercuryinsurance.com/music.
About Mercury Insurance
Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.
Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultracompetitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned A ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as ranking highest in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience StudySM and four consecutive "Best Auto Insurance Company" awards from Insure.com. For more information visit http://www.mercuryinsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.
About Lady A
Built around rich vocal harmony, vivid emotional writing and a smooth fusion of country, rock and pop, Lady A have long been a model of mainstream success. Their 11 No. Ones, 18 million albums sold, 34 million tracks, five billion digital streams and a global touring footprint prove the point. With a renewed sense of inner strength and hope, the multi-Platinum band will release their eighth studio album WHAT A SONG CAN DO (BMLG Records), out October 22. Working again with producer Dann Huff, the 14 tracks reinvigorate the band's signature sound – a captivating fusion of rootsy pop and electrifying harmony that has dominated charts for more than a decade. Known for their 9X Platinum hit "Need You Now," which is the highest certified song by a Country group, they have earned CMA "Vocal Group of the Year" trophies three years in a row and countless other honors including five GRAMMY Awards, Billboard Music Awards, People's Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards, a Tony Award nod and were recently inducted as members of the Grand Ole Opry. They are currently on their LADY A: WHAT A SONG CAN DO TOUR with special guests Carly Pearce, Niko Moon and Tenille Arts, with a portion of the ticket sales going towards LadyAID, the group's philanthropic fund. For more information visit http://www.ladyamusic.com.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit http://www.livenationentertainment.com.
Media Contact
Monica Carter, Mercury Insurance, (424) 903-3640, mcarter@pacificcommunicationsgroup.com
SOURCE Mercury Insurance