SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Car shoppers should take the time to do extra research and consider alternative brands and purchasing options if they want to snag a better deal on a new vehicle this Memorial Day weekend. According to the car shopping experts at Edmunds, bargains are increasingly difficult to come by as the global chip shortage continues to severely constrain the supply of new vehicles and consumer demand runs high.
"Memorial Day historically has been an opportunity for dealers and automakers to kick off huge summer sell-down sales, but things are looking a lot different this year," said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds' executive director of insights. "On top of the initial disappointment of fewer free hot dogs and doughnuts at the dealership this holiday weekend, shoppers are going to have to work a lot harder to find the vehicles that they want. They might need to compromise on features to find more affordable vehicles, or even consider more alternative purchasing options than they have in the past."
Edmunds experts note that car shoppers who are struggling to find affordable options in the new market this holiday weekend could benefit from leasing their next vehicle instead of financing a new purchase. Edmunds analysts have put together two lists: a list of the top vehicles to consider leasing instead of purchasing to achieve the greatest monthly savings and a list of the most affordable lease options on the market as of May. Both lists can be found below.
"If you can't find the truck or SUV of your dreams out there but still need to jump into a new vehicle, leasing is a great solution," said Ivan Drury, Edmunds' senior manager of insights. "You'll be able to find cheaper monthly payments, and since a lease is usually a much shorter commitment than a purchase, you can test the waters with a new brand or vehicle type that you might not have considered in the past. By the time you come back to the market, the inventory situation will be in a much better place."
Edmunds experts also note that consumers who are committed to purchasing their next vehicle instead of leasing could benefit the most from shopping around based on available financing. Edmunds analysts have put together a list of vehicles that commanded the lowest average annual percentage rates (APRs) as of May, which can be found below.
"Automakers and dealers aren't pushing out as many cash-based incentives right now, but there are still some decent financing deals out there if you know where to look," said Drury. "Although average APRs are somewhat reflective of the creditworthiness of the shoppers who bought them, these vehicles are being incentivized by automakers that are taking advantage of low corporate borrowing costs."
For more general tips on how to shop for a car on a holiday weekend, Edmunds experts have put together a helpful guide that can be found here.
Most Affordable Monthly Leased Vehicles
Vehicle Category
Vehicle Make
Vehicle Model
Average Monthly Payment
Mainstream car
Chevrolet
Bolt EV
$216
Mainstream car
Nissan
Leaf
$225
Mainstream car
Kia
Forte
$268
Mainstream SUV
Chevrolet
Trax
$252
Mainstream SUV
Buick
Encore
$260
Mainstream SUV
Mazda
CX-3
$272
Mainstream truck
Nissan
Frontier
$393
Mainstream truck
Toyota
Tacoma
$398
Mainstream truck
Ram
1500 Classic
$408
Luxury car
Acura
ILX
$341
Luxury car
BMW
2 Series Gran Coupe
$469
Luxury car
Acura
TLX
$471
Luxury SUV
Lexus
UX 200
$447
Luxury SUV
BMW
X1
$488
Luxury SUV
Lexus
NX 300
$498
Leased Vehicles with Greatest Savings Compared to Financed Vehicles
Vehicle Category
Vehicle Make
Vehicle Model
Finance Monthly Payment
Lease Monthly Payment
Savings
Mainstream car
Toyota
Prius Prime
$613
$306
$307
Mainstream car
Chevrolet
Bolt EV
$440
$216
$224
Mainstream car
Dodge
Charger
$806
$633
$172
Mainstream SUV
Jeep
Wrangler
$766
$534
$232
Mainstream SUV
Chevrolet
Tahoe
$1,066
$856
$210
Mainstream SUV
Toyota
Highlander
$697
$487
$210
Mainstream truck
Ram
2500
$1,000
$676
$325
Mainstream truck
Ram
1500
$779
$534
$245
Mainstream truck
Ram
1500 Classic
$620
$408
$212
Luxury car
Mercedes-Benz
E-Class
$1,069
$873
$197
Luxury car
Acura
ILX
$504
$341
$164
Luxury car
Audi
A4
$706
$546
$160
Luxury SUV
Cadillac
XT6
$851
$656
$195
Luxury SUV
Lexus
RX 350L
$797
$627
$170
Luxury SUV
Cadillac
XT5
$725
$559
$166
Financed Vehicles Averaging the Lowest APR
Vehicle Category
Vehicle Make
Vehicle Model
Average APR
Mainstream car
Subaru
Legacy
1.2%
Mainstream car
Subaru
Impreza
2.1%
Mainstream car
Mazda
MX-5 Miata RF
2.1%
Mainstream SUV
Subaru
Ascent
0.9%
Mainstream SUV
Subaru
Outback
1.3%
Mainstream SUV
Honda
Pilot
1.9%
Mainstream truck
Honda
Ridgeline
2.3%
Mainstream truck
Ram
1500
3.6%
Mainstream truck
Nissan
Titan
4.2%
Luxury car
BMW
5 Series
2%
Luxury car
BMW
4 Series
2.6%
Luxury car
Acura
TLX
2.7%
Luxury SUV
Volvo
XC40 Recharge
1.5%
Luxury SUV
Infiniti
QX80
1.6%
Luxury SUV
Infiniti
QX50
1.8%
