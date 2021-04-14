BOSTON, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Home food gardening is on the rise, and Mequoda Systems is answering the call with Food Gardening Network, an online platform designed to meet the needs of home gardeners—from novices to enthusiastic amateurs to experts— with content ranging from free tips to a monthly digital magazine to full-length collections focused on a single food.
The Covid-19 pandemic inspired more people to try home food gardening or bolster their current gardens, but there was no single reliable resource available for them to consult for all the information they needed to get their gardens going. In the spring of 2020, as the pandemic triggered shortages of essential consumer goods and slowed the delivery of produce in some regions, development of Food Gardening Network began, and the website launched in January 2021.
Food Gardening Network is a community-focused network dedicated to the support of home food gardeners, with advice on growing everything from fruits and vegetables to grains, herbs, and spices—with tips on optimizing your garden no matter its size. Food Gardening Network is the perfect one-stop resource for home gardeners whether they have lots of land, an array of raised garden beds, or a collection of containers on their deck or balcony.
For some people, gardening is a hobby; for others, it's a passion. Food Gardening Network nurtures the energy and interest of home gardeners with a deep well of information and inspiration. It's unique in its content: it offers not only tips and advice for growing your own food at home, but also recipes for enjoying the fruits of your labor, plus the nutritional and health benefits of each food featured.
Digital-Only Content
There's enough content at Food Gardening Network to fill a print magazine, but Mequoda Systems CEO Don Nicholas and his team opted to keep it all digital and include videos in the magazine. "One of the key benefits of a digital network like this is that readers will never lose an issue. They'll never have to go digging back through their magazine pile to find that poached pear recipe they like so much." Food Gardening Network has something for every type of gardener, and four key platforms to serve them:
Food Gardening Collections: This is original content, researched and written to provide in-depth reader engagement that's informative and entertaining. The collections are designed to be evergreen and are set up to be especially user-friendly: readers can follow the table of contents and read the whole collection front to back, or cherry-pick the sections that most appeal to them. The editorial team produces three new reference collections each month.
Food Gardening Magazine: The monthly magazine issues, Food Gardening Network's second content framework, feature previews of three collections, plus three original instructional articles on various aspects of food gardening—like planting for your palate, or making your own marshmallows, or harvesting herbs you can use all winter. The Gardener's Notebook ties all the pieces together and offers inspiration to home gardeners to try something new.
Food Gardening Network Daily: This third content framework of Food Gardening Network provides regular readers with quick, snack-size engagement designed to draw them to the site for more in-depth reading. All the tip categories, along with the editorial calendar, are chosen using a comprehensive keyword universe with more than 30,000 keyword phrases on the topic of food gardening. The daily tips appear in email, the daily section of the website, daily and weekly newsletters, and all social media publishing activities.
Food Gardening Network Freebies: Who doesn't like something for free? The freebie incentives are designed to give website visitors a hearty sampling of what's in store for them when they become premium members. The freebies are also used as bonus content for existing members to pass along to friends and family who also enjoy home food gardening.
Membership
A Bronze Membership in Food Gardening Network is free, and includes Food Gardening Network Daily and Freebies, with limited access to the magazine and collections. A Charter Gold Membership is currently available for 95¢/week and includes full access to all Food Gardening Network content. Visitors to the site have limited access to Food Gardening Network Daily, the magazine, and collections.
Mequoda Systems isn't new to this all-digital approach. Back in 2014, Mequoda helped Prime Publishing launch America's first web-based digital magazine publishing system, I Like Crochet. Now Mequoda is taking its own advice with the launch of Food Gardening Network. Employing the Mequoda best practices in design, content, and functionality, the company believes it has found the recipe for success to serve the home food gardening market in a unique, engaging, and useful format.
About Food Gardening Network: Food Gardening Network was founded by home food gardeners and for home food gardeners—the mission is to serve gardeners with tips, tools, advice, and recipes for growing and enjoying good food at home. During the Covid-19 pandemic that began in 2020, it became apparent that home food gardening would grow beyond a hobby for many home gardeners. Food Gardening Network launched in January of 2021 as all-encompassing resource for gardeners of all skill levels, with in-depth articles on planning, planting, maintaining, and harvesting home garden crops. Food Gardening Network also includes easy-to-prepare recipes so home gardeners can enjoy the fruits of their labors in delicious, creative ways.
About Mequoda: For nearly two decades, Mequoda has been exploring and expanding the evolving art and science of digital magazine publishing. Our methodology and frameworks are used around the globe to power state-of-the-art digital magazine publishing systems. Our Haven WordPress software platform hosts more than a dozen diverse digital publishing and marketing systems including Cabot Wealth Network, Financial Freedom Federation, Food Gardening Network, I Like Crochet Network, I Like Knitting Network, Program on Negotiation at Harvard Law School, RecipeLion Clubs, TSI Network, Yankee, and Your AAA Network.
