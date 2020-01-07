Meredith Brands' PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Parents Achieve Record-Breaking Readership Gains According To MRI-Simmons Report

-PEOPLE Ranked #1 in Reaching Multiple Consumer Groups- -Better Homes & Gardens Ranked #1 in Reach of Female Readers- -Parents Ranked #4 in Reach of Moms- -Several Other Meredith Brands Also Gain Readers-