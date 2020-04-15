NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) — the leading multi-platform media company focused on women, reaching more than 190 million American consumers every month and nearly 95 percent of all women in the U.S.— today announced that it is stepping up its commitment to advertisers who are investing in its magazine brands with its new Meredith Audience Action Guarantee (MAAG). MAAG guarantees that a specific number of readers will take action as a result of seeing a brand campaign in Meredith magazines, which include PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, REAL SIMPLE, InStyle, SHAPE and FOOD & WINE.
"Given the unprecedented crisis, our pledge to deliver verified, effective solutions and accountability to our advertising partners is more steadfast than ever," said Doug Olson, President, Meredith Magazines. "It's an important time for us to work closely with the ad community, helping it benefit from the value of magazine media — its unmatched connection to readers and proven ability to drive intent and action — and maximize its investment with our brands."
With MAAG, Meredith guarantees that a specific number of readers will take action as a result of seeing a campaign in the pages of Meredith magazines based on insights from MRI-SIMMONS's Starch AdMeasure study. The definition of "action" includes clipping an ad, pursuing more information, visiting a website, gaining a more favorable opinion of a product, considering purchase of a product, or recommending a product to someone else. Other actions specific to specific ads include taking a photo of a QR code or watching a YouTube video. Advertisers will need to commit to a minimum number of ads in Meredith brands running in May through December issues. Meredith's quarterly and non-Starch AdMeasured titles are exempt.
MAAG is an expansion of the Meredith Sales Guarantee, which provides proof to advertisers across all platforms that their investment in Meredith increases product sales at retail. Since its inception in 2011, the Meredith Sales Guarantee has executed more than 200 successful campaigns.
ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION
Meredith Corporation has been committed to service journalism for 118 years. Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms—including broadcast television, print, digital and video—to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners. Meredith's National Media Group reaches over 190 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including nearly 95 percent of U.S. women. Meredith is the No. 1 magazine operator in the U.S. and owner of the largest premium content digital network for American consumers. The company's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations, reaching 11 percent of U.S. households.