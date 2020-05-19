NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) (www.meredith.com) announced today that it has named Rob Silverstein Executive Producer/Showrunner of its new daily, syndicated half-hour TV show based on the content of the PEOPLE brand, effective immediately. Silverstein will oversee all aspects of the new program, which will launch in Meredith's local television markets in fall 2020. He will report to Gary Brown, Senior Vice President of Content for the Meredith Local Media Group.
"Rob is a Hollywood insider and veteran TV producer. He led 'Access Hollywood' for two decades, created and launched 'Access Live,' and produced several Emmy and Golden Globes red carpet specials," said Brown. "We are thrilled to have someone with Rob's breadth of experience in this new venture into syndicated programming."
The PEOPLE half-hour TV program will be inspired by the iconic brand's unique combination of the most popular celebrity and inspirational human-interest stories including entertainment news, exclusive interviews, feature stories, beauty and style, true crime, and more. The daily strip will air Monday - Friday in all 12 Meredith markets including Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louis, Portland, Nashville, Kansas City, Hartford-New Haven, Greenville-Spartanburg, Las Vegas, Mobile-Pensacola, Flint-Saginaw, and Springfield-Holyoke, MA.
"PEOPLE is the gold standard in celebrity and entertainment news with a reputation as the most trusted brand in media," said Silverstein. "It is the opportunity of a lifetime to be at the helm of this beloved brand on television."
"We look forward to working with a seasoned television producer with decades of experience covering the biggest stars in the world," said Dan Wakeford, PEOPLE's editor in chief. "This new syndicated show is an exciting addition to how the PEOPLE brand reaches consumers on all platforms I am thrilled to work with him as he brings the brand to life on screen."
Silverstein joined "Access Hollywood" as a weekend producer and was promoted to executive producer in 1999. He was previously senior producer of the series "American Gladiators." He also served as broadcast producer for the Fox News program "Front Page"; producer for CBS Sports; and executive sports producer for KMOX Radio in St. Louis.
