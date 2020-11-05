DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; Meredith.com) today reported fiscal 2021 first quarter results as summarized below:
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
Results
Variance from
(In millions)
Total revenues
$
693.5
(4)%
Earnings from continuing operations
42.3
F
Net special items 1,2
7.8
(15)%
Earnings from continuing operations before special items 2
50.1
F
Adjusted EBITDA 2
143.2
17%
Net cash provided by operating activities
78.9
F
Free cash flow 2
69.6
F
F represents favorable improvements greater than 100%. U represents unfavorability greater than 100%.
1
Special items primarily consist of severance and restructuring costs for the three months ended September 30, 2020.
2
See Tables 1-3 for supplemental disclosures regarding non-GAAP financial measures.
"We are off to an encouraging start to fiscal 2021, with 15 percent growth in national digital advertising to a record high, and a 43 percent increase in local political spot advertising from the prior cycle two years ago," said Meredith President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Harty. "While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact total Company revenues, sequentially our year-over-year performance has continued to recover. Our efforts to enhance financial flexibility and control costs have produced tangible results as demonstrated by our growth in operating profit and free cash flow. We anticipate these improvements will continue benefiting shareholders as macroeconomic conditions continue to improve and enable us to more meaningfully shift our focus to deleveraging and other long-term initiatives."
Record Digital Advertising and Political Drives Profit Growth
Fiscal 2021 first quarter revenues were $694 million, down 4 percent from the prior-year period. Declines due to COVID-19 and previously announced magazine portfolio adjustments were partially offset by record first quarter revenue performance for National Media Group digital advertising and Local Media Group political revenues.
Fiscal 2021 first quarter earnings from continuing operations more than tripled to $42 million from $12 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA grew 17 percent to $143 million due primarily to digital advertising and political revenue growth.
Fiscal 2021 first quarter cash flow from operations was $79 million, compared to a use of $14 million in the prior-year period, and free cash flow was $70 million, compared to a use of $29 million in the prior-year period, as Meredith benefited from political revenues, effective working capital improvements, lower compensation-related items, and lower restructuring payments.
Meredith had cash and cash equivalents of $201 million as of September 30, 2020, up from $132 million at June 30, 2020, and zero drawn on its $350 million revolving credit facility.
Portfolio and Capabilities Continue to Evolve to Meet Consumer, Client Opportunity
Meredith's portfolio of national media brands – including industry leading PEOPLE, Allrecipes and Better Homes & Gardens – collectively serve more than 120 million American women. Consumers count on Meredith's brands to deliver trusted information and inspiration while marketers are attracted by Meredith's leadership reach in the entertainment, food, parenting, home, travel and health categories. Most of Meredith's local media brands – located in large, fast-growing markets such as Phoenix, Portland and Las Vegas – are consistently ranked No. 1 or No. 2 in news viewership in their markets.
Meredith continues to evolve its portfolio and capabilities, including strategic investments over the long term in its digital platform, to drive stronger consumer engagement and higher returns for its clients. Highlights from the first quarter of fiscal 2021 include:
- The launch of Meredith's Data Studio, which offers advertising solutions that harness the Company's proprietary first-party data and predictive insights to help inform its clients' marketing, product and business strategies. The Data Studio is one of the enhanced features of Meredith's new digital platform.
- Advancement of Meredith's video and audio strategies. Meredith announced new podcasts from its PEOPLE and InStyle brands. Video views to Meredith's owned and operated properties grew by 9 percent compared to the prior-year period.
- A 16 percent increase in total sessions for Meredith's National Media Group sites from the prior-year period, driven in part by strong performance from Meredith's entertainment and food sites, particularly PEOPLE.com and Allrecipes.com.
- Strong growth from Meredith's brand licensing and ecommerce activities including Apple News+, along with digital couponing, content and affiliate commerce. These activities helped drive 21 percent growth in licensing and digital and other consumer driven revenues from the prior-year period.
- The launch of Meredith's PEOPLE television show, which is the No. 1 new program of the 2020 season. Meredith recently announced a nationwide distribution agreement with Sony Pictures Television. Meredith debuted the PEOPLE show in September in each of its 12 local broadcast markets, PEOPLE.com and PEOPLE TV, its over-the-top media service. The PEOPLE show's success provides a clear example of a strong Meredith brand being monetized across additional channels.
"Our readers and advertisers recognize the strength and durability of our portfolio of brands and businesses, which have become even more relevant as consumers continue to seek high quality content they can trust," Harty said. "Advertisers want safe, reliable and high-performing digital platforms where they can reach those consumers. Digital media is evolving today in ways that favor Meredith's extensive reach and first-party capabilities. Importantly, we continue to identify opportunities to benefit from consumer related revenue streams, empowered by our audience reach of more than 190 million engaged consumers, including nearly 95 percent of adult women in the United States."
Meredith Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited)
Three months ended September 30,
2020
2019
(In millions except per share data)
Revenues
Advertising related
$
358.5
$
379.6
Consumer related
318.7
323.1
Other
16.3
22.5
Total revenues
693.5
725.2
Operating expenses
Production, distribution, and editorial
241.1
273.7
Selling, general, and administrative
311.2
330.8
Acquisition, disposition, and restructuring related activities
14.1
14.1
Depreciation and amortization
49.0
58.5
Impairment of long-lived assets
—
5.2
Total operating expenses
615.4
682.3
Income from operations
78.1
42.9
Non-operating income, net
5.6
8.6
Interest expense, net
(43.5)
(38.9)
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
40.2
12.6
Income tax benefit (expense)
2.1
(0.5)
Earnings from continuing operations
42.3
12.1
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
—
(6.0)
Net earnings
$
42.3
$
6.1
Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders
Continuing operations
$
0.88
$
(0.17)
Discontinued operations
—
(0.13)
Basic earnings (loss) per common share
$
0.88
$
(0.30)
Basic average common shares outstanding
46.0
45.6
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders
Continuing operations
$
0.88
$
(0.17)
Discontinued operations
—
(0.13)
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$
0.88
$
(0.30)
Diluted average common shares outstanding
46.0
45.6
Meredith Corporation and Subsidiaries
Segment Information (Unaudited)
Three months ended September 30,
2020
2019
(In millions)
Revenues
Advertising related
National media
$
227.6
$
271.0
Local media
131.1
109.1
Intersegment revenue elimination
(0.2)
(0.5)
Total advertising related
358.5
379.6
Consumer related
National media
227.1
243.5
Local media
91.6
79.6
Total consumer related
318.7
323.1
Other
National media
13.0
18.4
Local media
3.3
4.1
Total other
16.3
22.5
Total revenues
$
693.5
$
725.2
Operating profit
National media
$
31.5
$
28.1
Local media
63.8
38.4
Unallocated corporate
(17.2)
(23.6)
Income from operations
$
78.1
$
42.9
Depreciation and amortization
National media
$
40.0
$
47.4
Local media
8.6
9.6
Unallocated corporate
0.4
1.5
Total depreciation and amortization
$
49.0
$
58.5
Adjusted EBITDA 1
National media
$
76.1
$
90.6
Local media
79.9
48.9
Unallocated corporate
(12.8)
(17.1)
Total adjusted EBITDA
$
143.2
$
122.4
1
Adjusted EBITDA is earnings from continuing operations before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and special items.
Meredith Corporation and Subsidiaries
Segment Information (Unaudited)
Three months ended September 30,
2020
2019
(In millions)
Revenues
National media
$
108.5
$
160.4
Digital
105.1
91.6
Third party sales
14.0
19.0
Total advertising related
227.6
271.0
Subscription
133.4
150.5
Newsstand
35.1
42.6
Affinity marketing
14.4
13.9
Licensing
24.1
20.0
Digital and other consumer driven
20.1
16.5
Total consumer related
227.1
243.5
Project based
9.9
14.4
Other
3.1
4.0
Total other
13.0
18.4
Total national media
467.7
532.9
Local media
Non-political spot
56.8
76.8
Political spot
51.7
2.6
Digital
4.3
4.2
Third party sales
18.3
25.5
Total advertising related
131.1
109.1
Retransmission
91.4
79.6
Digital and other consumer driven
0.2
—
Total consumer related
91.6
79.6
Other
3.3
4.1
Total local media
226.0
192.8
Intersegment revenue elimination
(0.2)
(0.5)
Total revenues
$
693.5
$
725.2
Meredith Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
Assets
September 30,
June 30,
(In millions)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
201.0
$
132.4
Accounts receivable, net
484.7
461.9
Inventories
32.9
34.2
Current portion of subscription acquisition costs
225.2
213.2
Other current assets
73.3
43.1
Total current assets
1,017.1
884.8
Property, plant, and equipment, net
387.9
399.9
Operating lease assets
396.1
404.6
Subscription acquisition costs
234.8
221.6
Other assets
229.6
232.4
Intangible assets, net
1,616.9
1,647.5
Goodwill
1,719.4
1,719.3
Total assets
$
5,601.8
$
5,510.1
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt
$
4.1
$
4.1
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
35.6
35.2
Accounts payable
137.6
121.1
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
161.6
168.1
Current portion of unearned revenues
413.6
403.2
Total current liabilities
752.5
731.7
Long-term debt
2,983.5
2,981.8
Operating lease liabilities
458.2
466.7
Unearned revenues
280.1
267.5
Deferred income taxes
467.9
463.8
Other noncurrent liabilities
211.1
210.4
Total liabilities
5,153.3
5,121.9
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
40.4
40.3
Class B stock
5.1
5.1
Additional paid-in capital
236.3
227.6
Retained earnings
242.0
197.6
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(75.3)
(82.4)
Total shareholders' equity
448.5
388.2
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
5,601.8
$
5,510.1
Meredith Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
Three months ended September 30,
2020
2019
(In millions)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
78.9
$
(13.5)
Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisitions of and investments in businesses and assets, net of cash acquired
—
(14.5)
Net proceeds from disposition of assets, net of cash sold
—
0.3
Additions to property, plant, and equipment
(9.3)
(15.9)
Other
0.3
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(9.0)
(30.1)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
—
165.0
Repayments of long-term debt
(1.0)
(105.0)
Dividends paid
—
(41.6)
Purchases of Company stock
(0.4)
(1.8)
Proceeds from common stock issued
0.4
0.5
Financing lease payments
(0.6)
(0.7)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(1.6)
16.4
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
0.3
0.3
Change in cash held-for-sale
—
9.3
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
68.6
(17.6)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
132.4
45.0
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
201.0
$
27.4
Table 1
Meredith Corporation and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Disclosures Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Special Items - The following tables show earnings from continuing operations as reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) and excluding the special items. Earnings from continuing operations before special items are non-GAAP measures. Management's rationale for presenting non-GAAP measures is included in the text of this earnings release.
Three months ended September 30,
2020
2019
(In millions except per share data)
Earnings from continuing operations
$
42.3
$
12.1
Special items
Write-down of impaired assets
—
5.2
Severance and related benefit costs
12.4
6.1
Integration and restructuring costs
3.6
8.4
Gain on sale of businesses and assets
—
(0.4)
Release of lease guarantee
—
(8.0)
Loss (gain) on investment
(3.6)
1.1
Other
(1.9)
—
Special items subtotal
10.5
12.4
Tax benefit on special items
(2.7)
(3.2)
Net special items
7.8
9.2
Earnings from continuing operations before special items (non-GAAP)
$
50.1
$
21.3
Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders before special items (non-GAAP)
Continuing operations
$
0.88
$
(0.17)
Per share impact of net special items
0.16
0.20
Earnings per share from continuing operations before special items (non-GAAP)
$
1.04
$
0.03
Table 2
Meredith Corporation and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Disclosures Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Special Items
The following tables show results of operations as reported under GAAP and excluding the special items. Results of operations excluding the special items are non-GAAP measures. Management's rationale for presenting non-GAAP measures is included in the text of this earnings release.
Adjusted EBITDA
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA, which is reconciled to net earnings in the following tables, is defined as earnings from continuing operations before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and special items.
Segment adjusted EBITDA is a measure of segment earnings before depreciation, amortization, and special items. Segment adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as segment adjusted EBITDA divided by segment revenues.
Three months ended September 30, 2020
National
Local
Unallocated
Total
(In millions)
Revenues
$
467.7
$
226.0
Net earnings
$
42.3
Income tax benefit
(2.1)
Interest expense, net
43.5
Non-operating income, net
(5.6)
Operating profit
$
31.5
$
63.8
$
(17.2)
78.1
Special items included in operating profit
Severance and related benefit costs
4.6
7.2
0.6
12.4
Integration and restructuring costs
0.2
—
3.4
3.6
Other
(0.9)
—
(1.0)
(1.9)
Total special items included in operating profit
3.9
7.2
3.0
14.1
Operating profit before special items (non-GAAP)
35.4
71.0
(14.2)
92.2
Non-operating income, net
4.3
0.3
1.0
5.6
Special item included in non-operating income, net – gain on sale of investment
(3.6)
—
—
(3.6)
Depreciation and amortization
40.0
8.6
0.4
49.0
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
76.1
$
79.9
$
(12.8)
$
143.2
Segment operating margin
6.7
%
28.2
%
Segment adjusted EBITDA margin
16.3
%
35.4
%
Table 2 Continued
Three months ended September 30, 2019
National
Local
Unallocated
Total
(In millions)
Revenues
$
532.9
$
192.8
Net earnings
$
6.1
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
6.0
Earnings from continuing operations
12.1
Income tax expense
0.5
Interest expense, net
38.9
Non-operating income, net
(8.6)
Operating profit
$
28.1
$
38.4
$
(23.6)
42.9
Special items included in operating profit
Write-down of impaired assets
5.2
—
—
5.2
Severance and related benefit costs
5.1
0.6
0.4
6.1
Integration and restructuring costs
3.0
—
5.4
8.4
Gain on sale of businesses and assets
(0.4)
—
—
(0.4)
Total special items included in operating profit
12.9
0.6
5.8
19.3
Operating profit before special items (non-GAAP)
41.0
39.0
(17.8)
62.2
Non-operating income (expense), net
9.1
0.3
(0.8)
8.6
Special item included in non-operating income (expense), net
Release of lease guarantee
(8.0)
—
—
(8.0)
Loss on investment
1.1
—
—
1.1
Total special items included in non-operating income (expense), net
(6.9)
—
—
(6.9)
Depreciation and amortization
47.4
9.6
1.5
58.5
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
90.6
$
48.9
$
(17.1)
$
122.4
Segment operating margin
5.3
%
19.9
%
Segment adjusted EBITDA margin
17.0
%
25.4
%
Table 3
Meredith Corporation and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Disclosures Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Free Cash Flow – The following table presents net cash provided by (used in) operating activities as reported under GAAP and additions to property, plant, and equipment also as reported under GAAP. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure. Management's rationale for presenting non-GAAP measures is included in the text of this earnings release.
Three months ended September 30,
2020
2019
(In millions)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
78.9
$
(13.5)
Less: additions to property, plant, and equipment
(9.3)
(15.9)
Free cash flow
$
69.6
$
(29.4)