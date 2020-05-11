TROY, Mich., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced enhancements to MeritorPartsXpress.com that include Xact Search, a tool for users to identify and order brake shoe kits based on specific search criteria, and a redesigned homepage that enhances the user experience and helps customers find what they need faster. Improvements also include the addition of Xpress Lane, a tool that offers quick ordering, as well as price availability for registered customers.
"As online parts ordering continues to grow, MeritorPartsXpress.com is evolving into an even more comprehensive resource designed to deliver single-click solutions customers need to be successful," said Christy Westrich, director of Customer Loyalty for Meritor. "These improvements offer customers quick navigation and a variety of self-service tools to locate aftermarket parts, product information and other resources that help keep vehicles on the road."
Despite an industry-wide slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, traffic on the 24-hour aftermarket e-commerce platform has increased by more than 22 percent since last year as Meritor improved features and functionality to help warehouse distributors, OEMs, dealers, fleets and independent garages find information on more than 100,000 aftermarket parts. The latest enhancements also include:
- Xpress Fact landing pages offering product line overviews and announcements, as well as access to literature, training and videos
- Every landing page has a gallery-style view showing all parts categories within a specific product line
- Expanded bill of material functionality to compare all component pricing for assemblies and kits
- Printable product specification sheets for registered users now include details for interchange, alternate and related items for parts
- Messages flagging certain products as "special order parts" or "parts not sold separately"
"Meritor will continue to enhance the site as part of its M2022 strategic goal to exceed customer expectations," Westrich said.
About Meritor
Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 110-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Mich., United States, and is made up of approximately 9,100 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.