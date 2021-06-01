NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The crises of the past 18 months have unleashed three big waves that are reshaping the business landscape," said ExCo chief executive David Reimer. "The changing role of corporations in society, the shifting nature of work, and the scope of leadership itself -- all present big challenges but also great opportunities."
In this context, The ExCo Group's purpose is to help boards, executives and teams unlock their full leadership potential and deliver high-impact performance for their enterprises. Their approach is pragmatic and future-focused.
Every ExCo Group mentor and coach has spent a decade or more on executive committees. More than half of their mentors serve as independent board directors. All have either been CEOs or Global Business Leaders. All have extensive operational backgrounds and the hard-earned wisdom that only comes from deep experience.
From this experienced talent base, The ExCo Group works with companies to write new leadership and succession playbooks, ask better questions, and to intentionally bind together culture, strategy, and talent development in an integrated and cohesive whole. By helping leaders create understanding and alignment from the boardroom through to the front lines, The ExCo Group helps organizations generate a Leadership Return on Strategy®.
The ExCo Group is excited and committed to helping boards, CEOs, and succession planners clarify and prioritize the needs of the day and the demands for the future. Harry Feuerstein, The ExCo Group's President, said, "From developing tomorrow's leaders to assessing and succession planning differently, we're seeing organizations acknowledge that it's time to rethink everything."
About The ExCo Group
The ExCo Group is a global firm of experienced former CEOs, independent directors and global business leaders who specialize in an organization's most valuable strategic asset: Leadership. We bring real world experience to leadership development with services that focus on senior executive development, assessment, succession, emerging leaders development, high-performing teams, and enterprise transformation.
