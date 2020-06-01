BATON ROUGE, La., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MESH, an independent, award-winning creative and strategic agency with over 17 years in the business, today announces it is expanding its presence to three new locations in the South, with its headquarters remaining in Baton Rouge. Chief Strategist, Hector Gonzalez, is leading the firm's expansion to Chattanooga, TN, Will Jenkins has joined the firm as Agency Director in Austin, TX, and Daniel Kedinger has joined as Principal and Digital Director, based in Lafayette, LA.
"We are excited to announce the addition of Will and Daniel, in conjunction with our expanded footprint. From the southwest in Austin, to our roots in Louisiana, and southeast to Chattanooga, this shift further establishes us as the Agency of the South," said Taylor Bennett, Founder and CEO of MESH. "As we continue to add new team members across the region, even in remote capacities, our focus remains on our people and our work. This has and continues to enable us to develop a unique, full-service approach for a mid-sized agency—producing effective campaigns that grow brands and achieve business objectives, all while pushing the envelope on creative and strategic development.
The agency's brand consulting and advertising campaigns have elevated top brands residing in the South. Chattanooga and Austin are ideal next locations for us as we continue to build relationships and grow our network in neighboring cities that show great promise—from Atlanta to Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, and Knoxville," added Bennett.
Despite the interruptions caused by COVID-19, advertising and branding are not going away. "We expect the industry to shift, but we're looking at this change as a way to reinvest with the only thing that makes us great--our talent. Our resilience enables us to be prepared with a solution when brands are ready--a full-service agency with a highly capable core staff," added Bennett.
Chattanooga
"We're excited to introduce MESH to a spirited city that is attracting a creative workforce looking for a change of pace from Silicon Valley and New York," added Hector Gonzalez, who will lead up the Chattanooga office. "The atmosphere here is thriving—blending outdoor adventure with business acumen that enables us to draw top talent from around the world to join our team." MESH joins other significant figures in the advertising and media industry who are investing a presence in the city including Gary Vaynerchuck with Vaynermedia, Alex Bogusky, and Viget.
Gonzalez joined MESH in 2017 and has built the agency's business, brand strategy, and public relations services offerings. Prior to MESH, Gonzalez held roles at marketing agencies throughout the Mid-Atlantic, spearheading campaigns for DEWALT®, Under Armour®, Acura, AGCO, Marriott International, among others.
Austin
Jenkins joins the team as Agency Director and is based in Austin, TX. Before joining MESH, he was a Senior Strategist at T3, a digital marketing firm in Austin. Prior to T3, Jenkins was a Strategist at the full-service agency, GSD&M, where he worked with top brands such as Southwest Airlines, The United States Air Force, John Deere, Dodge, Jeep®, Diageo and Pizza Hut, among many others. Jenkins received a master's degree in Communications Strategy from the VCU Brandcenter in Richmond, VA.
"Everyone wants things to 'go back to normal', and we know that is going to be difficult. My focus is on creating a new normal for MESH's current clients and those yet to come," shared Jenkins. "Our small size allows us to be nimble and work with any sized brand more seamlessly—MESHing with clients in a more consistent way. We're looking forward to less process and more producing."
Lafayette
As Team Principal and Digital Director, Kedinger, based in Lafayette, will lead the agency's digital strategy and production. He will spearhead campaigns that drive the digital presence of brands, as well as their social media experiences and paid digital efforts. MESH's web and social media teams will report directly to Kedinger.
Prior to MESH, Kedinger served as Vice President of Consumer Engagement at BBR Creative, where he built digital brands and drove online conversations for national and regional clients including TABASCO® and Cox Communications. He also held various writing and editing roles, including Executive Editor for Food Marketing Now, and contributing writer for Practical E-Commerce. Kedinger is a graduate of Saint Joseph Seminary College, with a B.A. in Philosophy and the Liberal Arts.
"I've spent the last 15 years crafting creative digital campaigns for clients in the financial, food and beverage, economic development, energy, and industrial sectors, which aligns perfectly with MESH's core client roster," said Kedinger. "I look forward to taking our digital strategies and use of new technologies to the next level—positioning us as a top agency in the South."
About MESH
MESH exists to create connections and loyalty to brands. We are an independent creative and strategic agency with over 17 years of success and work with clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to startups. We have proven expertise in brand building, strategic account leadership, advertising, creative and digital services, PR and media. MESH has provided professional, creative solutions to clients in a wide variety of industries, including Community Coffee Co., Oldcastle Infrastructure, CC's Coffee House, Don's Seafood, Louisiana Department of Health, Baton Rouge General Health Systems, Restore the Mississippi River Delta, Sakrete, Haspel Clothiers, Belgard, Visit Baton Rouge, and The Mississippi Aquarium. For more information, visit https://www.meshbr.com/.
