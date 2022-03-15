ATLANTA, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MessageGears, the customer marketing software company, has been named a Strong Performer by Forrester in The Forrester Wave™: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q1 2022. MessageGears also earned the highest possible scores in the Strategy category criteria of product vision and performance.
Forrester evaluated email marketing service providers against 24 criteria in three high-level categories: Current Offering, Strategy and Market Presence. Each of the 13 top vendors evaluated serves a broad range of B2C industries, sells to enterprise-size organizations, and had revenue of at least $10 million in 2020. A Forrester Wave is a guide for buyers considering their purchasing options in a technology marketplace. To offer an equitable process for all participants, Forrester follows The Forrester Wave™ Methodology to evaluate participating vendors.
According to The Forrester Wave™: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q1 2022, MessageGears' "model, which has been quietly popular with a few big brands for years, gained traction during the pandemic." And, "Large, data-and-security-savvy companies that don't want to port their customer data into a vendor-managed system will find MessageGears a bull's-eye."
"Being recognized as a top email marketing service provider by Forrester is a tremendous honor and accomplishment. We know from talking to customers how important the Wave is to their product evaluation process, and being recognized is an incredible validation for us of our strategy and products. We believe our unique direct data access approach to enterprise email is being validated by customers and analysts alike," said Roger Barnette, CEO of MessageGears.
Last year, The Total Economic Impact™ of MessageGears, a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting, found that investing in MessageGears yielded a 413% return on investment over three years thanks to cost savings, efficiency gains, and increased revenue.
A copy of The Forrester Wave™: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q1 2022 is here.
About MessageGears
MessageGears is the only customer marketing platform built for today's enterprise. Powered by Accelerator technology, MessageGears is a radically different enterprise software company, delivering advanced customer segmentation and message personalization and delivery that simply outperforms other enterprise marketing clouds and data platforms. Through direct data access and innovative platform capabilities, marketers can deliver compelling customer experiences at massive scale, faster and more flexibly than ever before. MessageGears has transformed what marketers thought was possible at major brands like Expedia, Rakuten, T-Mobile, and Chick-fil-A. Learn more at messagegears.com.
