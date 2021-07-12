SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Metadata.io, the first demand generation platform for B2B marketers, today announced its leadership position in the most recent G2 Summer 2021 Account Based Advertising Grid Report. Products in the Leader quadrant are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial Market Presence based on market share, seller size, and social impact.
Metadata has consistently ranked high in the past three years of G2 Reports. The scores are sourced from actual customer feedback and includes: time to ROI, how well it meets requirements, user adoption, and likelihood to recommend.
Metadata has consistently received the highest satisfaction scores across the entire competitive field, where 99% of users rated it 4 or 5 stars, and 92% said they would recommend Metadata.io to other B2B marketers.
Metadata.io is also a leader in the Lead Intelligence, Marketing Account Intelligence, Account-Based Analytics, and Account-Based Orchestration Platforms categories.
"Metadata's #1 commitment is to client satisfaction and success is reflected by our loyal customers," said Gil Allouche, CEO and founder, Metadata. "The word of a customer will always carry more weight than how an industry analyst might rank you. G2 provides an opportunity to showcase companies from the mouths of their customers directly. It is a great honor to receive this repeated positive feedback and recognition."
"Metadata is creating serious momentum as it is the #1 product in multiple G2 Summer 2021 Index Reports across the Account-Based Advertising and Account-Based Orchestration categories, " said Emily Malis, Market Research Manager at G2. Metadata has also been named a Leader in numerous ABM Summer 2021 Grid Reports, including Account-Based Advertising, Account-Based Analytics, and Marketing Account Intelligence. This validates how customers fully leverage its features as part of their account-based strategies. It is the authentic voice of the customer that powers our reports at G2, and Metadata's reviews continue to receive above-average customer feedback. There are new innovative ways to execute account-based marketing, and Metadata is spearheading the way to get B2B marketers closely tied to revenue."
B2B marketers use Metadata to run paid campaign experiments at scale. Metadata's demand generation platform automates how campaigns are launched, finds the best performing experiments and self-optimizes based on what drives pipeline and revenue. With Metadata, revenue marketers at Zoom, Okta and ThoughtSpot have experienced as much as 4.5X ROI in as little as 90 days.
The G2 Grid is based on real, unbiased user reviews and rates platforms algorithmically from product reviews shared by G2 Crowd users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. The G2 Crowd ranking takes into account several factors buyers should consider including product attributes, vendor market presence, customer satisfaction, G2 Net Promoter Score® and the quality and age of reviews. Vendors in both reports are ranked by customer satisfaction and market presence.
About Metadata
Metadata is the first demand generation platform that launches paid campaign experiments and self-optimizes to revenue. Through AI and machine learning, Metadata helps B2B marketers automate the repeatable and time-consuming parts of running paid campaigns so they can focus more of their time on strategy, targeting, and creative. B2B marketers at Zoom, Okta and ThoughtSpot rely on Metadata to get closer to revenue. Start experimenting so you can get revenue faster with https://metadata.io/.
