Two of the most iconic names in music history are taking over Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for one epic weekend this February. The weekend kicks off on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 with an unforgettable performance from one of the most influential and successful rock bands in history, Metallica, who will be joined by Greta Van Fleet. Then, one of most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in the world, Billy Joel, will perform at the stadium on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.