SINGAPORE, Sept. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Metapurse, the world's largest NFT (unique digital assets) investment fund, announces Dreamverse - the first-ever NFT-focused music, art, and technology festival. Dreamverse will take place in New York City on the 4th of November, 2021, at the Manhattan venue Terminal 5. Tickets for Dreamverse are available for purchase on September 10th, 2021 at 8:00 am EST via YellowHeart and the Terminal 5 Box Office, with complete ticketing information available on their website dreamverse.life. Notably, Dreamverse is the first physical event produced by Metapurse.
The Dreamverse experience is two-fold: a daytime Dreamverse Gallery, presented in partnership with TIME, and an evening Dreamverse Party, headlined by world-renowned DJ and producer Alesso. Opening Dreamverse Party are music artists RAC and PLS&TY.
The Gallery from 12-4 p.m. EST is an interactive digital art experience featuring the largest cross-section of NFT art and artists in digital, physical, and virtual formats. The Gallery will feature work by over 150 artists, curated by 10 seminal NFT artists, TIME, and Metapurse. It is an immersive experience through installations, large screens, and virtual reality booths.
To bring the Dreamverse Gallery to life, Metapurse is proud to partner with TIME, which has established itself as one of the most valuable media brands within the cryptocurrency and NFT space. "Artistic NFTs as collectibles are a natural extension of the TIME brand, which has been celebrating creatives for the last 98 years, and one of the many reasons we began to expand into the crypto market through NFTs, digital currencies, and more earlier this year," says TIME President Keith A. Grossman. "We are thrilled to partner with Metapurse to spotlight some of the most groundbreaking creators in the NFT space at the Dreamverse Gallery, and bring the emotional connection that collectors have to NFT artwork to life at an in-person event for the first time."
From 8:00 pm to 1:00 am EST, Dreamverse morphs into the Dreamverse Party, a music and digital art celebration and show.
Alesso's performance will mark the official launch of the artist's first-ever NFT collection exclusively on OneOf, a green NFT platform for music and a sponsor of the Dreamverse festival. "We are thrilled to launch Alesso's genesis NFT collection at the first-ever Dreamverse," says Lin Dai, CEO and co-founder of OneOf. "The Dreamverse Party will be a culmination of legendary works in both art and music, a OneOf a kind experience for true NFT fans!"
The party will feature the inaugural display of Beeple's iconic EVERYDAYS: THE FIRST 5000 DAYS - the most expensive NFT ever sold. The inaugural showcase of the work will be projected on a bespoke three-story-tall hybrid physical and digital structure.
Metakovan, the founder and financier of Metapurse, shares why they are producing Dreamverse: "NFTs are still thought of as abstract or virtual. Dreamverse is what happens when NFTs make landfall. This is a celebration of a vibrant, diverse, empathetic community. A merging of the physical and digital realms, Dreamverse is an expression of the renaissance we have been experiencing the last few years."
To help deliver an unforgettable and impactful event of this scale, Dreamverse is also sponsored by YellowHeart, Metacask, Flow, and Animoca Brands. YellowHeart is Dreamverse's main sponsor and exclusive NFT ticketing provider that is providing a sales platform for Dreamverse NFT tickets. A limited number of Dreamverse non-NFT tickets can also be purchased via Terminal 5's box office. "After a very hard year with in-person events nearly non-existent, we're very much looking forward to sponsoring, and being the NFT ticketing partner, for a first-of-its-kind event like Dreamverse," said Josh Katz, CEO and founder of YellowHeart. "To partner with Metapurse and participate in a festival which includes the largest ever collection of NFT art, as well as a collection of music and technology, takes this industry in a very exciting direction that we're thrilled to be a part of."
The NFT tickets specifically were designed by renowned cryptoartist Alotta Money. NFT ticket holders will be provided a black and white NFT ticket/artwork upon purchase, but after scanning into the physical event, NFT tickets will evolve into a colored version of the NFT ticket/artwork. Alotta is one of 10 OG NFT artists. The rest of the pantheon includes Sparrow Read, Josie Bellini, Judy Mam, Skeenee, SnowFro, Metageist, Angie Taylor, Mattia Cuttini, and Hackatao. The event will also feature virtual reality booths, holograms, and augmented reality booths where event-goers can digitally create and mint their own avatars.
About Metapurse:
-Metapurse is an NFT production studio and the largest NFT fund in the world, financed by Metakovan and stewarded by Twobadour.
-The Metapurse contains some of the most iconic NFTs in existence, including EVERYDAYS: THE FIRST 5000 DAYS, Beeple Everydays: The 2020 Collection, Urbit Galaxy, F1 DeltaTime III, First Supper, and virtual estates in Cryptovoxels and Decentraland.
-The portfolio not only aims to collect meaningful stories but also catalyze financial and cultural inclusion.
With a track record of launching culturally significant NFT projects like B.20, the Metapurse studio brings NFT experiments to life, from brainstorming brand identity to producing physical experiences.
-More info can be found by visiting their website metapurse.fund, their blog The Metapurser, or by contacting brooke@metapurse.fund.
