EL CAJON, Calif., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MFRG-ICON Construction, a leader in affordable housing renovations, is hosting a mural dedication ceremony at one of its recent renovation projects, Genesis Senior Veterans community, on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 1 p.m.
The Genesis Senior Veterans community, located at 735 El Cajon Blvd., recently underwent a sizeable renovation including upgrades to common areas, laundry room, and community space. Improvements to their exterior included replacing the roof, updates to the electrical system, new concrete, and landscaped pathways. There were eight units enhanced with new plumbing, flooring, cabinets, windows, and doors. Following the renovations, MFRG-ICON Construction collaborated with community owner, San Diego Community Housing Corporation, the project's architectural firm, Glo Architecture, and a local nonprofit ArtReach for the 400 square foot mural project.
Designed by local artists Donald Daniel Gould and Regan Russell, 20 community members, and veteran residents came together to paint the vibrant mural. The mural features the San Diego Cabrillo Lighthouse and has red poppies scattered throughout the scenery. The red poppy flowers are often seen as a symbol of sacrifice and worn to honor those who have fallen while protecting our country. For this mural, the flowers also serve as a symbol of hope and peace.
"It was a great experience to collaborate with ArtReach on this inspiring mural," said Justin Krueger, CEO of MFRG-ICON Construction. "We wanted to add a sense of light and life to this previously blank space outside of the property's community room. While the finished product is beautiful, the best part was watching our team and community come to work together on this project."
The mural dedication ceremony will feature keynote speakers from the ArtReach team and the MFRG-ICON Construction team. Community members, family, and friends are encouraged to attend this special dedication honoring our service men and women.
MFRG-ICON Construction has more than 20 years of dedicated experience in the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) industry. Its team has rehabilitated more than 30,000 affordable housing units and $2 billion construction renovations while temporarily relocating more than 50,000 families and seniors.
For more information about MFRG-ICON Construction, please visit their website at http://www.mfrg-icon.com.
About MFRG-ICON Construction
With significant specialized experience and a strong reputation in the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) industry since 1992, MFRG-ICON Construction has drawn the blueprint for success through its work ethic, knowledge, quality, and financial strength. As a skilled and experienced General Contracting firm, its team has completed more than 30,000 units of Affordable Housing and $2 billion in construction while temporarily relocating over 50,000 families and seniors. On top of providing a quality product, MFRG-ICON strives to provide a strong company culture internally, as well as through its social impact initiatives that empowers employees to give back to the communities MFRG-ICON touches. Due to MFRG-ICON's dedication to its team and communities, MFRG-ICON has been recognized as a Best Place to Work by Inc. Magazine and a Top Company to Work for by The Arizona Republic. For more information about MFRG-ICON Construction, please visit http://www.mfrg-icon.com.
About ArtReach
ArtReach was founded in 2007 on the belief that all youth, regardless of zip code or socioeconomic status, benefit from the opportunity to practice creative thinking and creative doing. ArtReach Teaching Artists actively engage and collaborate with youth in San Diego through high-quality visual arts education, focusing on social-emotional learning and community connection through in-class programs and the ArtReach Mural Program. Fundraising supports free and reduced-cost programs to Title I schools with no existing art instruction and no means to pay. For more information on ArtReach, please visit artreachsandiego.org. Follow us @ArtReachSD on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn for updates.
The ArtReach Mural Program believes in the power of community and art to change lives and spaces. A mural provides an opportunity for people to work together while creating something transformative and lasting for their site. The ArtReach Mural Program works directly with youth at schools and community centers to dream up large collaborative works that represent their vision.
