LAS VEGAS, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) today recognized the support of many of its resident entertainment partners who generously donated to the company's Employee Emergency Grant Fund in support of those impacted economically by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
David Copperfield, Jay Leno, Bill Maher, Kathleen Madigan, David Spade, Boyz II Men, Brad Garrett, Carrot Top, Terry Fator, Ray Romano, Jabbawockeez, Shin Lim, Thunder from Down Under, Hans Klok, Australian Bee Gees, Fantasy and Bill Blumenreich Presents each showed their support for the MGM Resorts family this week with a donation to the fund.
"During these difficult and uncertain days, weeks and months, we are working tirelessly to support the tens of thousands of employees who were furloughed or laid off due to the closures of our properties across the country," said Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts' Acting CEO and President. "We are incredibly humbled by the support of our entertainment partners, who have come together to assist the people who, during normal times, are committed to creating incredible experiences for our guests from around the world."
Hornbuckle added, "With donations from this extraordinary line-up of entertainers, commitments from MGM Resorts and its leadership team, our own employees, and a number of other generous contributions, we have already raised approximately $11 million to assist our employees during this time of unprecedented challenges and hardship."
Jyoti Chopra, Senior Vice President, Chief Diversity & Sustainability Officer for MGM Resorts International, said, "Our focus during this crisis is people, first and foremost, followed by compassion and care. We are proud to join our entertainment community to lend humanitarian assistance to those in need. We are incredibly grateful for the generous donations by our entertainers, a vital part of our ecosystem at MGM Resorts, which will be used to provide emergency relief."
Additional information:
MGM Resorts Emergency Relief Fund & Commitment to Social Impact
The MGM Resorts Foundation's Emergency Relief Fund provides employees and their immediate families with short-term relief in making payments or to meet obligations during unexpected hardships and emergencies. The fund is designed to assist those impacted by the coronavirus, including: full-time employees, on-call employees and those facing layoff, separation or furlough.
In November, MGM Resorts launched its bold vision for social impact and sustainability, Focused on What Matters, a companywide program focused on a goal-centered approach to making positive impacts in its communities. Company goals by 2025 include 5 million meals to be donated through its Feeding Forward program and surpassing 1 million volunteer hours within the community. As the company closed its properties across the country last month, it donated the equivalent of 454,000 meals through local food banks to alleviate food insecurity in the United States.
To learn more about The MGM Resorts Foundation, visit www.mgmresortsfoundation.org.
For additional images and information about MGM Resorts International, please visit newsroom.mgmresorts.com.
About The MGM Resorts Foundation
The purpose of The MGM Resorts Foundation is to collect and distribute monies and assets donated by employees of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and others, for the aid and support of qualified community nonprofit programs, agencies or organizations designated exclusively by MGM Resorts' employees. The Foundation also collects and distributes donations made by a broad base of donors to support activities organized by MGM Resorts employees and approved by the Foundation's board of directors to benefit qualified nonprofit charitable organizations. The Foundation's Employee Emergency Grant & Children's Medical Support Fund was organized specifically to enable MGM Resorts employees and the company to provide emergency, hardship, and disaster support to fellow employees and their immediate families. In addition, since 2012, the Foundation has been the presenting sponsor of the Women's Leadership Conference, the major women's conference in the Western region.
Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the SEC. MGM Resorts has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements MGM Resorts makes regarding its 2025 goals. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include the economic and market conditions in the jurisdictions in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.