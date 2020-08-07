WASHINGTON, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new series premiering every week in September including the high-tech thriller from Denmark, Greyzone, a trio of docs celebrating Anna Magnani and other Italian treasures and a new season of the audience favorite, Agatha Christie's Criminal Games.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2020
PIÉGÉS | 2X60' | NEW LIMITED SERIES| FRENCH | ITV STUDIOS
Piégés is a breathtaking French drama thriller starring Odile Vuillemin (Profiling) and Thierry Neuvic (Mafiosa). An ordinary woman discovers she's the lucky beneficiary of one million euros gifted to her by a stranger. But before she can touch it, she must complete one macabre task: "To kill a man who deserves to die."
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2020
GREYZONE | 10X60' | NEW THRILLER SERIES | DANISH | ITV STUDIOS
Birgitte Hjort Sørensen, (Borgen, Game of Thrones) stars as a drone engineer taken hostage in her own home by a terror cell in this high-tech thriller. The terrorists are planning an attack on Scandinavia and have chosen Victoria because of her technical acumen and access to her company's assets needed to carry out their lethal mission.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2020
THE PASSION OF ANNA MAGNANI | 1x60'| DOCUMENTARY | ITALIAN | RAI COM
"Anna Magnani is the greatest actress I've ever seen." - Bette Davis
Using archival footage, some never-before-seen from Magnani's family, journalist Orana Fallaci paints a portrait of the Italian actress who became a symbol of neorealism and an icon of the film industry.
MERAVIGLIE| 6x60'| DOCUMENTARY | ITALIAN | RAI COM
Experience Italian art, architecture, history and natural wonders with commentary by acclaimed travel journalist Alberto Angela.
A NIGHT IN THE EGYPTIAN MUSEUM| 1x60'| DOCUMENTARY | ITALIAN | RAI COM
A Night at the Egyptian Museum explores Turin's world-famous Egyptian collection with historical context from acclaimed travel journalist Alberto Angela.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2020
AGATHA CHIRISTIE'S CRIMINAL GAMES: SEASON 4 | 5x90'| MYSTERY | FRENCH | FRANCE TÉLÉVISIONS
MHz Choice delivers the fourth tranche of episodes in this wildly popular series of Agatha Christie mysteries delightfully adapted into a series of French TV movies. Set in the 1950s, these iconic stories introduce new investigators in classic Christie style.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2020
TU ES MON FILS| 1X90' |TV MOVIE DRAMA | FRANCE | ITV STUDIOS
This chilling French remake of the British thriller, A Mother's Son, begins with the discovery of the body that triggers a murder investigation. Claire (Anne Marivin) begins to suspect that her son Raphael (Paul Bartel, Das Boot the TV Series) may be involved and soon she's torn between a mother's instinct to protect her son and the truth.
