WASHINGTON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MHz Choice, the premier streamer specializing in international series for U.S. and Canadian audiences, announces their July lineup, including Swedish fantasy thriller Hidden: First Born, Season 4 of fan favorite The Art of Crime and screen legend Sophia Loren plays her own mother in biopic My House is Full of Mirrors.
The full July 2021 schedule available here: https://mhzchoiceblog.com/premiere-schedule/
JULY 6
HIDDEN: FIRST BORN, SWEDEN, BANIJAY, NEW SERIES
A uniquely Nordic fantasy drama starring Izabella Scorupco (Goldeneye) in a tale of secret identities and supernatural powers.
ARLETTY: A GUILTY PASSION, FRANCE, FILM & PICTURE, NEW FEATURE FILM
In occupied Paris during the filming of 'Les Enfants du Paradis', nonconformist actress Arletty falls in love with a German officer and faces the consequences of her actions.
JULY 13
THE ART OF CRIME: SEASON 4, FRANCE, GAUMONT, NEW SEASON
Addictive mysteries with Nicolas Gob (A French Village) and Eléonore Bernheim (Murder In…) as mismatched investigators chasing down missing paintings and solving murders in Paris.
THE KING, THE SQUIRREL AND THE GRASS SNAKE: PART 1, FRANCE, FILM & PICTURE, NEW FEATURE FILM
First part of a two-part feature on the life of 17th century French nobleman Nicolas Fouquet, who had a glittering career before he fell out with King Louis XIV.
JULY 20
MY HOUSE IS FULL OF MIRRORS, ITALY, RAI, NEW LIMITED SERIES
Screen legend Sophia Loren stars as her own mother in this spellbinding biopic based on her sister's memoir.
THE KING, THE SQUIRREL AND THE GRASS SNAKE: PART 2, FRANCE, FILM & PICTURE, NEW FEATURE FILM
The second and final chapter tells the tragic story of the downfall of 17th century French nobleman Nicolas Fouquet.
JULY 27
BLOOD ON THE DOCKS: SEASON 2, FRANCE, BANIJAY, NEW SEASON
Adapted from Graham Hurley's bestselling novels, Blood on the Docks is a gritty French crime drama about the war on the streets in the port city of Le Havre. The two cops on the front lines of the brutal turf battles are the police department's odd couple, inspectors Richard Faraday and Paul Winckler.
STROKE OF LUCK, FRANCE, FILM & PICTURE, NEW FEATURE FILM
Family drama about a young widow raising two children, whose lives are irrevocably changed after a sudden accident.
About MHz Networks
MHz Networks offers viewers access to a library of the best television mysteries, dramas, comedies and documentaries subtitled in English through its subscription streaming service, MHz Choice. Select MHz Networks content is also available on DVD and on its free ad-supported service MHz Now, available on Samsung TV Plus. New MHz Choice customers receive a free 7-Day Trial. For more information, go to mhzchoice.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mhz-choice-announces-july-2021-line-up-featuring-screen-legend-sophia-loren-301307375.html
SOURCE MHz Choice