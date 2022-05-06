To open market opportunities over US$100 billion in digital transformation offered by the 7th Latin American Technology and Business Congress America Digital 2022 and the LATAM market.
MIAMI, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 7th Latin American Congress America Digital 2022 offers the opportunity to impact and connect with more than 5,000 C-level executives (CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, CMOs, CDOs, CISOs, CFOs) and decision-makers from the main Telcos, Banks, Companies (Retail, Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, Utilities, Services, Education, Tourism) and Latin American Governments leading the digital transformation in their organizations.
Meetings from April 20 to May 06, 2022 will be held in Miami, United States, and from May 16 to 26 in Mexico City between America Digital Directors, LATAM Presidents, authorities, CEOs, VPs, and Stakeholders of the Tech and Digital industry.
The choice of Miami, United States and Mexico City as part of the global tour of the Organizing Committee Board is due to the relationships already generated with Latam VPs of global tech companies based in Miami and Mexico (Microsoft, IBM, Amazon, Zendesk, Mega, Genesys, Hootsuite, Fiserv, Google, Infobip, Telefonica, Huawei, Salesforce, Globallogic, Cisco, Amdocs, Eset, Kaspersky, Dell-EMC), authorities and stakeholders of the ICT and Digital industry of the state of Florida in the United States and from Mexico.
The tour also aims to define whether the city of Miami is awarded the venue for the 8th America Digital Latin American Congress 2023, for which the America Digital Board will hold meetings with authorities from the State of Florida, since in Miami traditionally, the presidents for LATAM of the main global technology companies operate their headquarters for the Latin American market, as well as where Latin American tech companies that want to scale to the level of the United States and Latin America establish their headquarters.
While in Mexico, technical elements will also be fine-tuned for the realization of the Mexican version of America Digital Mexico 2023, May 24 to 25, at Expo Santa Fe, an event for the Mexican and Central American market that has been taking place for two years and is one of the largest global markets in demand for Software, technological solutions, is a country where the government strongly promotes the development of the ICT and Digital industry, through the Ministry of Science, Technology and Productive Innovation, the Ministry of Modernization, entities such as AMITI, Internet Association, among others, being a country with one of the largest markets and opportunities in digital transformation in Latin America, points out Lesley Robles, America Digital Director.
