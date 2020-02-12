MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth consecutive year, the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce Pillar Board will honor a group of first responders, including a K-9, at its Annual Heroes Breakfast on Friday, February 14 at the Loews Miami Beach. Presented by City National Bank and the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, this event continues the Chamber's tradition of recognizing the accomplishments of outstanding individuals doing brave work in the community. Additionally, the Chamber will recognize Dr. Gershon Fink for his work in emergency management training. At the breakfast, each honoree will be given a gift package totaling over $5,000.
"The Annual Heroes Breakfast is one of the most popular events that the Chamber holds because it's a community event," said Chair of the Board Robin Jacobs. "The business community gathers and celebrates the bravery of individuals who play a critical role in keeping our communities safe."
Jacobs will present Dr. Fink and award for his passion in teaching people life saving tips steps on how keep people alive until EMS arrives. He has taught many residents critical skills including How to Stop the Bleed, which is a program of the American College of Surgery. He also volunteers his time to make Miami Beach more resilient.
City of Miami Beach Police Chief Rick Clements will present the following awards to:
- Sergeant Jeffrey Motola & Alejandro Llaneras
- Detective David Alvarez
- Officer Steven Ybern and his K-9 partner Gunny
Fire & Ocean Rescue Chief Virgil Fernandez will be present the following awards to:
- Lieutenant Desislava "Desi" Stoyanova
- Lifeguard Carlos Escudero
- Fire Lieutenant Giancarlo Garcia
- Firefighter Derek Lewis
- Dispatcher Rebecca Ramos
The honorees are sponsored by a leading business or organization in the community:
- BNI South Beach
- City National Bank
- Mango's Tropical Café
- Atlantic Broadband
- East of Collins
- Hotwire
- Trulieve
- ServePro Miami Beach
- Baptist Health South florida
- Uptime Technologies
The event is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Chamber at 305-674-1300.
