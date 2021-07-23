MIAMI BEACH, Fla., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miami Beach Pride is happy to announce its legendary pride celebration will return on September 10-19, 2021 with a hotly anticipated Festival and Parade happening on the weekend of the 18-19 boasting a star-studded roster of almost 100% LGBTQ talent. World-class entertainers such as Walk The Moon, Carson Kressley, Tracy Young, Alex Newell, Nitty Scott, and Ralphi Rosario are slated to headline the pop and latin stages this year as well as host other ticketed events during the week-long celebration. The Miami Beach Pride theme and mantra is ONE LOVE, inspired by Bob Marley's iconic song encouraging us to demonstrate love to ourselves and others, and is also the perfect tribute to the tropical surroundings that only Miami Beach can provide.
Miami Beach Pride, working in tandem with local leaders, announced its new COVID-19 protocols and prevention measures (available online soon) for a safe and exciting festival. The organization has been examining the various factors that can lead to disease spread and seeking to mitigate with a host of safety protocols including a campaign encouraging attendees to Stop The Spread and Register For Pride. Updates to the flow of the festival will follow CDC guidelines to include: social distancing, sanitizer stations & distribution, frequent disinfection, increased VIP tent sizes and online registration. Free masks will also be available on-site.
Miami Beach Pride's online registration portal is now available and ALL pride-goers are strongly encouraged to register. Registration enables the organization to more effectively communicate any changes in local, state and federal COVID19 safety guidelines and increases the accuracy of their contact tracing program. Please note: MBP Festival and Parade is FREE and open to the public.
To further support the health of the community, The Independent Medical Group will also be onsite to distribute thousands of COVID-19 vaccinations completely free of charge. Vaccination facilities will be clearly marked on the festival grounds and open to all attendees.
Weekend VIP packages and tickets to Sweet Spot feat. ULTRA NATE , SOAK Pool Party and Voguing Ball are now officially for sale on our website. For more information on events related to Pride as well as the latest programming, please visit miamibeachpride.com and follow us on Instagram @miamibeachpride.
Media Contact
Peter Anthonii, Miami Beach Pride, +1 4073102406, peter.carey@miamibeachpride.com
Peter Anthonii, Miami Beach PRide, 3054967635, peter.carey@miamibeachpride.com
SOURCE Miami Beach Pride