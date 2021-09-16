MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Serve, Strut and Sashay all night to the throbbing beats and melodic vibrations of the ballroom scene. Miami Beach Pride produces its inaugural ballroom event entitled Legends Ball, an all encompassing homage to our South Florida ball community and vogue aficionados. We invite ALL houses local, national and international to join us for this epic display of ball culture taking place on September 16, 2021 at 8pm.
Legends Ball will feature a lavish line-up of celebrity guest judges and hosts including Jack Mizrahi from the Gorgeous House of Gucci and Jason Rodriguez from FX's smash hit POSE where he plays Lemar Wintour.
"It's imperative that we as a leading Pride organization focus on producing events that speaks to our entire LGBTQ Community," said PeterAnthonii, Director of Marketing & PR - Miami Beach Pride.
1235 Washington Ave., once home to many iconic Miami Beach mega clubs, will be transformed into an over-the-top 1980's Tokyo Disco warehouse complete with a catwalk, disco balls, shadow dancers, and more! This red carpet affair is a celebration for ball culture enthusiasts, house music lovers, and scene stealers. We're giving you low lights, and high energy hunny, so if you didn't come to show out, don't show up.
Be the diva you are and spectate this incredible competition from one of our fully furnished VIP Box packages! Get the full VIP treatment with a complimentary Tito's Vodka bottle and mixers, a homemade charcuterie platter, and a lavishly furnished, private box for you and your friends to enjoy the show in luxury.
A brief history on ball culture...
Ball culture emerged in the 1920s in and around New York City, Harlem more specifically said to be the birth place of the underground ballroom scene. Primarily LGBTQ+ African Americans and Latinos began to organize masquerade balls known as "drags" in defiance of laws which banned individuals from wearing clothes associated with the opposite gender. Attendees dance, vogue, walk, pose, and support one another in numerous drag and performance competition categories where participants "walk" for prizes and trophies on behalf of their houses.
Houses serve as alternative families, primarily consisting of Black and Latino LGBTQ individuals, and are meant to provide shelter, solace and safety for those who have often been kicked out of their original homes due to being LGBTQ. Modern ballroom culture has existed for at least five decades. It remains largely underground and unknown for this particular community of Black and Latino queer youth and has now expanded rapidly to other major cities.
