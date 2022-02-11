MIAMI, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renowned Miami jewelry designer, Yohan Rodrigani is paying tribute to Andy Warhol by releasing a limited-edition pendant inspired by the late artist. The unique piece will be available February 22, on the anniversary of Warhol's death.
Rodrigani honors Warhol's legacy with the "Paint After Warhol" pendant. The pendant resembles a graffiti spray can, made of glass and white gold. Inside the glass cylinder is an 18-karat gold banana, an internationally recognized Warhol symbol. On the tip of the spray can Rodrigani placed a yellow sapphire, appearing as if it has a drop of paint on it. The pendant is 26 mm x 10.5 mm.
Rodrigani is widely known for creating one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces for famed athletes, celebrities and public figures. As an art enthusiast and collector, he decided to create a Warhol-inspired piece to commemorate Warhol's contributions to American pop art and culture. Andy Warhol had the power to shift and reinvent the entire art scene, by proving that art could be just anything. He knew how to evoke a feeling or emotion, by incorporating elements from the day-to-day things that he saw around him. Much like Warhol, Rodrigani has done the same in the world of bespoke jewelry.
"Paint After Warhol" is intended to appeal to art enthusiasts/collectors due to the nature of the piece. It is a limited edition of five.
It is this type of focus on unique and memorable pieces that has set Rodrigani apart from other designers. Clients and collectors love his work because it transcends the mass-produced "premium" brands and falls squarely in the category of luxury items. "I have made it my mission to grow our brand while following the rules that a true luxury brand should go by," explains Rodrigani. "We create our pieces with absolute passion, paying attention to every detail, in every step of the process, without cutting corners. True luxury is extravagant, elegant, and timeless."
Rodrigani has been exploring artistic and creative pursuits since he was a child. In 2011 he discovered jewelry design and has fallen in love with the process of creating and the connections he makes with the jewelry and the people who wear it. "Our goal is to create pieces with meaning. Every piece has a story or represents something greater than its value in precious stones or metal. It's an emotional connection and that is truly what inspires my designs – the people who will love them."
