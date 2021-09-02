MIAMI, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miami immigration lawyer Ada Pozo is co-hosting Money Court, a new series from CNBC that will decide financial disputes for those who appear on the show. As a former judge, Ada Pozo will use her expertise to advise Kevin O'Leary AKA Mr. Wonderful of Shark Tank on the legal aspects of the cases heard on the show. She is joined by Katie Phang, a proven trial attorney with years of experience in the legal field. The show airs on Wednesdays at 10 PM Eastern Time.
Participants on the show agree to abide by the decisions made, which makes the rulings binding on all parties. This will provide added weight to the decisions handed down and will increase public interest in the program and engagement by individuals who are currently dealing with financial disputes with family members, investors and other individuals. Money Court will address these issues and will find equitable and fair solutions for all parties to the dispute.
Ada Pozo is a Miami immigration attorney with the law firm Pozo Goldstein. In this capacity, she provides representation and counsel for immigrants facing complex issues in the court system. Pozo has been certified as a mentor judge by the Florida Supreme Court and has served as a Judge for Miami-Dade County. She has presided over thousands of civil, domestic violence and criminal court cases during her tenure there. Pozo has also appeared as a legal analyst for CNN, ABC, Fox News, Telemundo and Univision. She was host of ACCESO LEGAL on the Cristina Radio channel on SiriusXM satellite radio for many years.
As a partner in Pozo Goldstein, Pozo has provided legal counsel and support for immigrants in Miami and across the firm's service area. Pozo Goldstein is a leading immigration law firm with deep ties to the community and a proven commitment to helping immigrants pursue and achieve their own versions of the American Dream.
