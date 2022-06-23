Miami International University of Art & Design’s SWIM SHOW Scheduled for July 14th at PARAISO Miami Beach

MIAMI, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International University of Art & Design (MIU) will host its annual SWIM SHOW on Thursday, July 14th during the opening of Swim Week at PARAISO Miami Beach. For the first time ever, MIU's SWIM SHOW will bring together graduates from both MIU and its previous school designation, the International Fine Arts College (IFAC), in the same show. This year, MU Fashion Design students will pay homage to their alma mater by highlighting the legacy of "MIUAD" (MIU's Art & Design program) for the past 57 years.
"We're elated for our students to showcase their hard work this year as we honor MIUAD's legacy through unique collections," says Oscar Lopez, Fashion Department Chair at Miami International University of Art & Design.
MIU's highly anticipated runway show will start by showcasing the work of 10 students, 10 recent graduates, and five featured alumni. In all, students will proudly show 46 different looks to Swim Week's discerning international audience.
Recent Graduates include:
- Anastasio Giannoutsos (BFA Fashion Design 2018)
- Pablo Palomeque – (AA Fashion Design 2018)
- Vania Zelaya Altuna (BFA Fashion Design 2019)
- Eduardo Blanco (BFA Fashion Design 2019)
- Melanie Borjas Sanchez (BFA Fashion Design 2019)
- Patricia Camacho Diaz (BFA Fashion Design 2020)
- Chevia Roach-Segall (BFA Fashion Design 2020)
- Andrea Nova (BFA Fashion Design 2020)
- Dana El Ghoul Heredia (BFA Fashion Design 2021)
- Natasha Tabunova (BFA Fashion Design 2021)
Featured Alumni include:
- Maria Buccellati, Faith Connexion (AA in Fashion Design, Merchandising & Marketing, IFAC, 1984)
- Maria D'Ocon, Atelier D'Ocon (BFA in Fashion Design, 2017, MIU)
- Gustavo Cadile, Gustavo Cadile (AA in Fashion Design, 1998, IFAC)
- Rene Ruiz, Rene by RR (BA in Fashion Design, 1990, IFAC)
- Julian Chang, Julian Chang (AA in Fashion Design, 1998, IFAC)
Thursday, July 14th at 2PM
PARAISO Tent
2100 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Instagram: @miamiintluniversity
To purchase tickets while still available, please visit the Eventbrite page here.
Students: $10
General Admission: $25
VIP: $50
From the website: "We continue amplifying resources within our fashion community to support student success. This year you will have an opportunity to contribute to our mission of providing our students with academic and practical skills and preparing them for positions in the industry. Your donation this year will support students' annual fashion activities, including Swim Fashion Show, Style Fashion Show, and NYFW Student Design Contest."
Find the full PARAISO Miami Beach schedule here, and for more information on Miami International University of Art & Design and its program offerings in Fashion Design and Fashion Merchandising please visit: https://www.artinstitutes.edu/miami.
Founded in 1965, Miami International University of Art & Design is located near the heart of the arts district offering degree programs in the areas of Fashion, Media Arts and Design. Miami International University of Art & Design is one of The Art Institutes, a system of private schools throughout the United States. Programs, credential levels, technology, and scheduling options vary by school and are subject to change. Not all programs are available to residents of all U.S. states. Miami International University of Art & Design, 1501 Biscayne Boulevard, Suite 100, Miami, FL 33132-1418 © 2022. The Arts Institutes International LLC. All rights reserved.
