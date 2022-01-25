NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Artist: Michael Tinholme

Title: Lady Stardust-From the CD "Singled Out"

Lead Singles: Lady Stardust-A Tribute & Brother Can You Spare a Dime                                                                                                                                              

Release: 05/01/22

F.F.O: David Bowie, Rolling Stones, The WHO 

PRIVATE 'LADY STARDUST' SINGLE LINK

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1svdxHgeILuykEDVgm6kF2ceO_7I4qA0O/view?usp=sharing

Singled Out as one of today's most moving and entertaining artists!

Singer Michael Tinholme brings together the most celebrated musicians to pay tribute to David Bowie

A triumphant and emotional solo by Mike Garson, David Bowie's piano man himself, and saxophonist Brandon Fields. Bowie fans everywhere are going to marvel at Mike Garson's moving piano tribute.

From Michael Tinholme

Singer, Songwriter and International Recording Artist

Backed by a band of Musical Legends performing at their very best

"SINGLED OUT" delivers from the first track to the last

13 Great Songs with 3 Tinholme Originals.

Joining Michael Tinholme on 'SINGLED OUT' Are Mike Garson, guitarist Mike Miller (Bette Midler, Quincey Jones), the acclaimed drummer Gary Novak (Alanis Morrisette, Natalie Cole), legendary guitarist Steve Lukather (Toto, Michael Jackson's Thriller, Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney). Multi Grammy Winner-Randy Brecker, Brandon Fields (Barbara Streisand, Ray Charles, Steely Dan) and Tom Fowler (Frank Zappa Ray Charles).

"Michael Tinholme's Story is the stuff dreams are made of

or Legends. It's the stuff that happens in Movies"

Tom Berg USA Today

No wonder that long-time Bowie collaborator Mike Garson recognised something special in the singer Michael Tinholme, with a listen to 'SINGLED OUT', we are sure that you will too.

PRIVATE SINGLED OUT ALBUM LINK: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1GEwh_-UEp9V8BZshBJBzYnu_u8DYiXfE?usp=sharing

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/michael.tinholme 

Website: https://www.michaeltinholme.com/ 

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4eyD1hJHVldSFbiqGgaTo6 

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/search?q=michael%20tinholme 

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMLJstQr34hXbtBsJmVeHAA

www.quitegreat.co.uk

For more information, please contact marketing@quitegreat.co.uk or call 01223 844 440

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michael-tinholme-and-a-band-of-all-star-greats-pay-tribute-to-david-bowie-on-his-new-record-singled-out-301468070.html

SOURCE Quite Great PR-UK

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.