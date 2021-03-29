NEEDHAM, Mass., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First-time children's book author Michelle Lander Feinberg has earned a prestigious gold level Mom's Choice Award for Please Don't Tell Cooper He's a Dog, an engaging book intended for children ages 2 to 8.

The hilarious book tells the story of a beloved rescue dog named Cooper who is a little confused about how dogs are supposed to behave and spends his days attending the ballet, driving the family car, and even traveling. Cooper and his human-like ways are shared in whimsical rhymes and playfully brought to life by illustrator Anna Mosca.

"We are happy to award deserving books like Please Don't Tell Cooper He's a Dog," said Dawn Matheson, CEO, Mom's Choice Awards®. "Our panel of judges really felt his book merited a place on our list of the best in family-friendly products that parents and educators can feel confident in using." 

The Mom's Choice Awards® evaluate products and services created for children, families, and educators. By earning the seal of approval from the organization, the distinction tells readers that Please Don't Tell Cooper He's a Dog is a quality product according to a proprietary methodology that considers several criteria:

  • Production quality
  • Design
  • Educational value
  • Entertainment value
  • Originality
  • Appeal
  • Cost

"I'm honored to receive this recognition for Please Don't Tell Cooper He's a Dog, and hope it encourages more families to read the book and experience the joys of animal rescue," Feinberg responded.

Please Don't Tell Cooper He's a Dog has also received a coveted Five Star Rating from Readers' Favorite and high praise from Portland Book Review, Manhattan Book Review, Rhodes & Easton Reviews, and Bookroo. The book is described by Kirkus Reviews as "An engaging, lighthearted tale of a beloved canine."

Please Don't Tell Cooper He's a Dog can be purchased wholesale through Ingram and retail online through SDP Publishing, Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other retailers.

CONTACT:

Michelle Lander Feinberg



mlf@cooperthedog.com

    

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michelle-lander-feinberg-wins-gold-moms-choice-award-other-high-praise-for-childrens-book-please-dont-tell-cooper-hes-a-dog-301257654.html

SOURCE Cooper The Dog Books

