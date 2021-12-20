JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michigan and Colorado granted K49A Media LLC temporary gaming licenses, allowing the company to secure revenue sharing agreements with approved sports betting providers in each state.
On December 7, 2021, the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) granted K49A Media a provisional sports betting supplier license. According to the order from MGCB, "A provisional license allows the applicant for the sports betting supplier license to conduct business with a sports betting operator before the sports betting supplier license is issued to the applicant."
The provisional license expires in one year or when the board issues the sports betting supplier license, whichever comes first. K49A Media anticipates final approval within the first half of 2022.
On December 16, 2021, Colorado's Limited Gaming Control Commission granted K49A Media a Limited Vendor Major license. This license expires on December 16, 2023, or when the commission grants K49A Media's full Vendor Major license.
K49A Media anticipates approval from Colorado within the next year, pending final review of its license application.
"I'm grateful for each state's provisional approvals," said K49A Media manager Brendan Meehan. "K49A Media can now obtain revenue sharing agreements with approved providers in each state."
K49A Media plans to begin advertising legal sports betting sites by March 2022. "Our site should be ready for March Madness. I'm excited to welcome visitors from Michigan and Colorado. Our editorial team looks forward to creating content for these states."
The Great Lakes State and Centennial State licenses were the first K49A Media received. Meehan anticipates more approvals in the coming months as K49A Media targets other legal state sports betting markets.
About K49A Media LLC
K49A Media is a limited liability company based in Jacksonville, Florida. The company designs, develops, and operates lead acquisition websites in multiple verticals, including legal United States sports betting and collectibles.
Harnessing more than 15 years of professional organic SEO experience, K49A Media primarily acquires traffic from search engines. Its websites operate efficiently and economically using custom built solutions.
K49A Media also provides local SEO consultation services to the greater Jacksonville, Florida metropolitan area. Visit K49AMedia.com for more information.
