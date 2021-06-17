LANSING, Mich., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- More than 101 students from Michigan Connections Academy, a tuition free, online public school serving students statewide in grades K-12, recently took part in a virtual graduation ceremony, celebrating the transition into the next phase of their lives. While graduates were unable to celebrate in person due to the ongoing pandemic, school administrators, teachers and family members cheered on the graduates during the digital commencement.
"We are incredibly proud of our seniors and are eager to see what their futures have in store," said Michigan Connections Academy Superintendent, Bryan Klochack. "Our families, along with those across the state, have been through so much over the past year, and graduating high school is an important milestone that should be recognized and celebrated with all the pomp and circumstance. Despite the challenging year, our seniors experienced a high-quality, uninterrupted education and they have each proven to be creative, independent and motivated individuals. Wherever their respective journeys take them next, I have every confidence the Class of 2021 will succeed."
Michigan Connections Academy's Class of 2021 consists of graduates from across the state. Among the graduating class, 47 percent plan to attend two- or four-year colleges or universities and 15 percent plan to attend vocational or technical school. Others have plans to join the military, enter the workforce, take a gap year or pursue other opportunities. In total, the graduating class earned more than $205,000 in scholarship funds and awards.
Michigan Connections Academy students are diverse and come from all different backgrounds and educational histories. Some students are academically advanced and struggle in a traditional school setting, while some prefer to learn at their own pace. Other students may be experiencing health challenges or bullying, while others are athletes or performers who require a flexible learning schedule.
"Michigan Connections Academy has helped me become more independent and learn time management skills in a way that I might not have otherwise," said Joseph Garza, a recent graduate from Fremont. "I was responsible for staying on track with my high school lessons, handling household chores, and, in the end, even my college coursework as part of my dual enrollment. That level of independence has assisted greatly in preparing me for my upcoming transition from high school to college, especially as I prepare to live on-campus at Ferris State this fall."
With more than 1600 students enrolled, Michigan Connections Academy is an established online school that provides students with the continuous support of highly-skilled teachers and curriculum that focuses on both academics and social-emotional learning, while helping them gain the skills and confidence they need to thrive in a changing world. The school's teachers are specially trained to bring their skills and personality to the virtual classroom and emphasize the importance of fostering meaningful connections with students and their families. Learning plans are flexible and can be uniquely tailored based on a student's specific needs.
Michigan Connections Academy has provided full-time online learning for students across the state for more than 10 years. New data from a U.S. Parent Pulse Report study by Pearson and Connections Academy found that 83% of parents feel students should have technology-enabled school options like online school after the pandemic, and 79% say they like the flexibility that online learning provides.
Families interested in Michigan Connections Academy are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more, ask questions and discover if virtual school is the right fit for their student. To learn more about the school and the enrollment process, visit http://www.MichiganConnectionsAcademy.com or call 800-382-6010.
