REDMOND, Wash., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share. The dividend is payable Sept. 8, 2022, to shareholders of record on Aug. 18, 2022. The ex-dividend date will be Aug. 17, 2022.

