HOBOKEN, N.J., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A NYC area business cybersecurity expert and Microsoft Partner reviews the recent actions of Microsoft intended to aid the cyber-defense of Ukraine in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first summarizes a post from Brad Smith, Microsoft President & Vice Chair, that explains how the company is working to help.
The author then discusses the four areas identified by Smith where Microsoft is helping Ukraine in its cyber-war. Those areas are identified as protection from cyber-attacks, protection from state-sponsored disinformation, support for humanitarian aid, and protection of employees.
He continues by discussing a recent court order authorizing Microsoft to take control of seven internet domains used by Strontium, a Russian nation-state actor targeting Ukraine. And he concludes by briefly stating how Microsoft's actions help others in the cybersecurity community.
"Microsoft, Ukraine, and cybersecurity have become areas of increasing interest for eMazzanti and its customers," stated Almi Dumi, CISO, eMazzanti Technologies. "Hence, we share this update of Microsoft's efforts to help."
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Microsoft Ukraine and Cybersecurity - How Microsoft is Helping and What That Means to You."
Protection from Cyberattacks
"Several hours before the launch of missiles or movement of tanks on February 24, Microsoft's Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC) detected a new round of cyberattacks. These offensive and destructive attacks targeted Ukraine's digital infrastructure."
Protection from State-Sponsored Disinformation
"Microsoft is also focused as a company on protecting against state-sponsored disinformation campaigns, which have been common in times of war. In accordance with the EU's recent decision, the Microsoft Start platform (including MSN.com) will not display any state-sponsored RT and Sputnik content."
Disrupting Cyberattacks Targeting Ukraine
"On April 6th, Microsoft obtained a court order authorizing the company to take control of seven internet domains Strontium was using to conduct cyber-attacks. They quickly re-directed these domains to a sinkhole controlled by Microsoft, making them useless and enabling victim notifications."
Microsoft Ukraine and Cybersecurity Shared
"Long before the invasion of Ukraine, Microsoft had observed destructive malware in systems belonging to several Ukrainian government agencies and connected organizations. They shared this information to help others in the cybersecurity community look out for and defend against these attacks."
Cybersecurity Experts Protect Businesses Around the World
eMazzanti Technologies takes Microsoft, Ukraine, and cybersecurity very seriously. The company does all in its power to protect customers' vital business assets from ransomware attack and other threats. With an international and multi-lingual staff, eMazzanti's cybersecurity experts develop multi-layered cybersecurity defense strategies for businesses around the world.
