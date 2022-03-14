NAGOYA, Japan, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Christie® is pleased to announce that Midland Square Cinema, a major multiplex operated by Midland Square Cinema Joint Venture, has chosen its leading edge 4K RGB pure laser projection system featuring Christie Real|Laser™ illumination technology for its flagship auditorium.
Located in the heart of Nagoya city, the cinema complex consists of 14 well-appointed auditoriums, including Midland Square Cinema 2, with varying screen sizes catered to a diverse clientele. The cinema's interiors are richly decorated with elegant color schemes and each auditorium is furnished with faux leather seats from Kotobuki that exude a luxurious and soothing ambience.
In particular, its "Screen 1" flagship auditorium, boasting a large screen measuring 15.2 meters wide and 6.4 meters high (49.8 feet by 20.9 feet) and a capacity of 319 seats, has been equipped with the Christie CP4440-RGB large-format projector that delivers a brightness of up to 45,000 lumens for a highly engaging cinematic visual experience. Midland Square Cinema is the first exhibitor in Japan's Tokai region to operate this projector model.
"We pride ourselves as a premium cinema offering an unparalleled moviegoing experience with state-of-the-art technologies and modern amenities," said Toru Hattori, chairman, Midland Square Cinema Joint Venture. "We have embraced RGB pure laser projection and specifically Christie's RGB pure laser projector. With its incredibly colorful and detailed, true-to-life images, it's the preferred choice for our biggest screen. This is in line with our steadfast mission to provide the best images to our audiences."
Lisa Delgado, sales manager for Japan, Cinema, Christie, commented, "We are pleased that Midland Square Cinema has chosen the CP4440-RGB for deployment in its flagship auditorium as its first step to upgrade to laser projection. The cinema is a longstanding Christie customer and this latest acquisition demonstrates the confidence and trust that it has in our RGB pure laser projection systems to elevate the cinema experience to new heights."
The CP4440-RGB is a DCI-compliant, direct-coupled RGB pure laser cinema projector that excels in image quality, operational lifetime, and onscreen brightness, making it the ideal projection system for Premium Large Format theatres. Equipped with dual-laser optical systems (LOS) and high-speed CineLife+ electronics capable of 4K @ 120Hz HFR playback, it is one of the most advanced RGB pure laser cinema projectors on the market.
The CP4440-RGB benefits from Christie's Real|Laser illumination technology, which provides exhibitors with over 50,000 hours of optimal performance. Featuring a patented sealed optical path, Christie Real|Laser provides unmatched long-term stability and reliability. The CP4440-RGB also delivers more than 95 percent of Rec. 2020 spec without filtering or color correction, as well as superior contrast ratio. The rich, deep and intense colors and contrast create astounding visuals for audiences to enjoy, while delivering significant operational efficiencies to cinema owners.
About Midland Square Cinema
Located in Nagoya's Midland Square commercial complex, which opened in March 2007, Midland Square Cinema is an urban cinema complex that caters to a mature audience, unlike suburban movie theaters that generally target families. It has 14 screens of different sizes, and over 2,300 seats, including Midland Square Cinema 2. The interiors feature a chic color scheme based on white, black and metallic silver. Combined with faux leather seats, the facility emanates a luxurious and soothing mood. For more information, visit http://www.midland-sq-cinema.jp.
About Christie®
Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc. is a global visual and audio technologies company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Ushio Inc., Japan (JP: 6925). Christie revolutionized the movie industry with the launch of digital cinema projection, and since 1929 has embraced innovation and broken many technology barriers. Our technology, paired with the support of professional services to design, deploy and maintain installations, inspires exceptional experiences. Christie solutions are used around the world, from the largest mega-events to the smallest boardrooms, and include advanced RGB pure laser projection, SDVoE technology, content management, image processing, LED displays, and Christie CounterAct™ far-UVC disinfection solution with patented Care222® technology. Visit http://www.christiedigital.com.
