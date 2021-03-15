CHICAGO, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopedic patients can now schedule their own appointments with physicians and physician assistants at all six Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush (MOR) locations. By clicking 'Schedule an Appointment' on the home page of the practice's website, www.rushortho.com, patients can choose first available or the most convenient appointment times for participating clinicians. For patients who prefer traditional scheduling by phone, this option will continue to be available.

"In our continued effort to improve patients' experience, we are very optimistic they will like this user-friendly option," explains Dr. Brian Cole, MOR managing partner. "So far, it has been well-received by those who need to schedule outside of normal business hours or like the convenience of making their own appointments."

The online scheduling process takes approximately ten minutes. Patients just need to have their insurance card and calendar handy. Workers' compensation and auto accident patients are asked to schedule appointments by phone.

Online appointment scheduling is now available at all MOR clinic locations, including Chicago, Naperville, Oak Brook, Oak Park, Westchester (all Illinois) and Munster, IN.

