MIAMI, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Viewpoint" covers migraine treatments in a new segment, with veteran actor Dennis Quaid filling the role of host. Content for the segment will be supplied for the episode by content providers who work in applicable fields. The piece will feature medical professionals at the forefront of migraine management plans to discuss modern treatments for an ongoing problem that affects many.
Most people know of someone who experiences frequent migraines or suffers from them themselves. An estimated 1 billion people across the world suffer from migraines. Migraines are neurological conditions that can cause multiple symptoms and are typically characterized by severe, debilitating headaches. Other symptoms may include vomiting, difficulty speaking, nausea, sensitivity to light and sound, and tingling or numbness.
There are no cures for migraines, but treatment options make symptoms less severe and easier to manage. A doctor may recommend over-the-counter pain or migraine medications like acetaminophen or NSAIDs or daily prescription medications to help prevent and reduce the frequency of headaches. Lifestyle adjustments are among the top migraine-reducing treatment options, including stress management and avoiding migraine triggers such as foods, additives, or smells.
Migraines can be debilitating for numerous people, making daily tasks impossible at times, which is why Viewpoint is proud to utilize its platform for spreading awareness about the condition. The upcoming segment will be introduced by Dennis Quaid and will feature some of the top options for managing migraine symptoms.
Viewpoint is an award-winning educational, short television program. The show is created by a team of developers and content providers.
Media Contact
Development Division, Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid, 561-244-7620, info@viewpointproject.com
SOURCE Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid