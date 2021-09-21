LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Podcast Hosts and Former NFL stars Orlando Scandrick and TJ Houshmandzadeh are sitting down with NFL icon Mike Vick on the latest episode of ABOUT THE GAME podcast, produced by Bumpboxx Productions. Mike Vick discusses the strongest arms in NFL history, comments on the Cam Newton situation, and even shares how he once saved TJ Houshmandzadeh and Chad Ochocinco. The team also discuss coaching, new NIL rules, and overcoming obstacles.
"Y'all was hurting too when I was going through it but…it's what you do moving forward. I realized I put myself in difficult situations but I was 27 years old at the time," Mike tells Orlando, TJ and Lauren regarding overcoming adversities. Mike also names his Top 5 athletes from Virginia and what it takes to be a Quarterback.
About The Game:
Hosted by NFL stars Orlando Scandrick and TJ Houshmandzadeh and Olympic medalist Lauren Sesselmann, ABOUT THE GAME takes a deeper dive into the world of professional football and what it really takes to be a professional athlete, agent and executive. The first season features various guests including Super Bowl champion TJ Ward, NFL Legend Michael Vick and top NFL agent David Mulugheta. The show is based on real experiences of the ins and outs of every step of the game behind the closed doors. Follow ABOUT THE GAME on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and Apple Podcasts, Google Play and Spotify.
