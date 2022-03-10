NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MikMak, a leading eCommerce acceleration platform, today announced the release of its latest Grocery eCommerce Benchmarks and Insights Report for 2022. Released as one of the company's 2022 category eCommerce guides, MikMak's Shopping Index shows that across all media types, social platforms are driving the majority of online grocery traffic today, and households without children are the biggest group buying groceries online.
"The online grocery segment is constantly evolving, and brands looking to find success need to understand not only how to engage with their consumers but also who those consumers are," said Rachel Tipograph, founder and CEO of MikMak. "From ad engagement to retailer checkout to last-mile delivery, grocery brands need to gather and make sense of consumer preference data to tailor a shopping experience for consumers regardless of where they are engaging."
Key findings from the report:
- Data from the MikMak Shopping Index shows that while Facebook and Instagram remain one of the staple channels for grocery eCommerce, driving 25 percent of online shopping traffic, Google ads follow close behind with 21.3 percent. YouTube and Pinterest are also popular channels for grocery, driving 11.8 percent and 9.7 percent of traffic, respectively.
- Young couples without kids have the highest purchase intent for purchasing groceries online, followed by households with 1-2 children. Households with 3-4 children have the lowest purchase intent.
- Currently, Walmart takes the lead as the top retailer of choice for grocery eCommerce shoppers on the MikMak Platform, with 15.8 percent of shoppers preferring to check out there. Target and Amazon follow closely behind with 12.2 percent and 12.7 percent, respectively. Instacart, 2021's top preferred retailer, comes in fourth at 9.3 percent.
- Traditional grocery stores with online portals like Kroger, Fred Meyers and Ralph's combined make up over 43 percent of preferred check-out destinations for grocery eCommerce shoppers.
Report methodologies:
The report findings are based on data gathered from 8/31/2021 to 1/31/2022 from The MikMak Shopping Index, a collection of key eCommerce KPIs collected across hundreds of brands and over 250 channels and over 2000 retailer integrations on the MikMak Platform to understand consumer online shopping behavior. The Index also includes data from MikMak Shopper Intelligence, which ties first-party eCommerce data to 1,000+ of demographic and psychographic data points, and can be segmented by product, retailer and more. Shopper Intelligence is available through an industry-exclusive partnership with LiveRamp.
