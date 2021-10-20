REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and TOKYO, Japan, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miles, the world's first universal rewards app that allows users to earn miles for every mile traveled, today announced the international expansion of its platform with the launch of Miles in Japan. The launch further builds on the rapid growth of the Miles marketplace, which now offers users 500 personalized rewards from 350 leading brands. In Japan, leading national brands including Family Mart, Garmin, Hulu, JAL Group (Japan Airlines), Red Bull, Under Armour, among others join the platform's growing list of brand partners.
"Our mission at Miles is to deliver value for every mile traveled, across modes of transportation, anywhere in the world," said Miles CEO Jigar Shah. "Today we're excited to launch Miles in Japan, bringing us one step closer to executing on our full vision, rewarding users simply for commuting how they do every day – with greener travel rewarded even further."
Since its initial launch, Miles has quickly built momentum for its universal rewards platform and app with millions of users on iOS and Android. Whether by car (as a driver, passenger or rideshare), plane, train, subway, bus, boat, bicycle, or on foot, Miles effortlessly awards your commute – with alternative or more sustainable modes of transportation rewarded more. If a user carpools or takes a rideshare service, they earn 2x miles. Users who ride the train or public transit receive 3x the miles. Ride a bike, earn 5x miles. Walk or run and earn 10x miles.
"Research has shown that people's sense of joy and happiness increases when they travel," shared Miles Japan CEO Masami Takahashi. "At Miles, we believe that mobility should be rewarded as a universal behavior, while making a positive impact on the environment with incentives for eco-friendly travel. After months of hard work, we're thrilled to launch Miles in Japan with rewards from dozens of brand partners across categories, monthly activity challenges, the ability to donate your miles to charity, and more."
Designed to work seamlessly in the background, the Miles app automatically logs each trip from point A to B and the mode of transportation used, while keeping data completely private. Users can easily view their miles earned per trip and receive rewards with popular brands and small businesses – redeemable either online or at a nearby store. Consumers can also participate in activity challenges and raffles to earn gift cards, or donate their miles to raise money for their favorite charity.
"The on-demand, mobile economy has forever changed the way people travel and interact with brands," shares Paresh Jain, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer of Miles. "We've created a new currency and marketplace where brands compete to present users with relevant, local rewards in the moment. We're thrilled to launch Miles in Japan as we continue to rapidly expand our marketplace with rewards from brands and transportation partners around the globe."
More than 100 new rewards are now available to Miles users in Japan from brand partners including Anker Group, FamilyMart, FLOWIN, Garmin, Hulu, JAL Group (Japan Airlines), Mr. Minute, Red Bull, Udemy, Under Armour, among others. Other notable brand partners in the U.S. include Buffalo Wild Wings, Chewy, Farfetch, Fetch rewards, FuboTV, Getaroom, Harry's Razors, hims, hers, HP, Pandora, Restaurant.com, Rover, Sam's Club, Shipt, Thrive Market, Wayfair, as well as gift cards from Amazon, Starbucks, Target, Walmart, and other retailers.
Miles is available to download for free on iOS and Android devices. To learn more about Miles, visit http://www.getmiles.com. Additional information about Miles Japan can be found at https://www.getmiles.com/jp.
About Miles:
Miles' mission is to deliver value for every mile traveled across every mode of transportation. For consumers, it's a universal rewards platform and app that rewards daily movement – with greener modes of travel rewarded even further. Users can redeem their miles for personalized rewards from more than 350 leading retailers, participate in challenges to earn gift cards, and more. Miles also partners with cities, transportation providers, OEMs and Insurance companies to elevate their brand, engage customers with exclusive rewards and mobility challenges – all while incentivizing greener travel and ensuring privacy for users. Based in Silicon Valley, Miles is backed by strategic investors such as Scrum Ventures, TransLink Capital, Urban Us, TechNexus, JetBlue Technology Ventures, Porsche Digital, Liil Ventures, Sony Innovation Fund, Panasonic, Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance and SAIC. Miles is available for free download on iOS and Android devices.
