VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Military Aviation Museum in Virginia Beach is celebrating Black History Month this year by hosting a Youth Aviation Art Contest that invites children in Grades 1-12 to honor the contributions of African-Americans in Aviation History through their artistic submissions, with entries due by Sunday, February 21st.
The contest will be judged by a panel of aviation aficionados, including SGT Harry Quinton, a documented original Tukegee Airman who resides in Williamsburg, VA. Sgt Quinton is a current member of the Tuskegee Airmen, Inc. Tidewater Chapter based out of Hampton Virginia and states that "Tuskegee Airmen refers to all who were involved in the so-called Tuskegee Airmen Aviation Experiment or Experience, the Army Air Corps program to train African Americans to fly and maintain combat aircraft. The Tuskegee Airmen included pilots, navigators, bombardiers, supply, maintenance and support staff, instructors, and all the personnel who kept the planes in the air."
Contest winners will be awarded an array of prizes, and their works will be placed on display in the Museum as part of a special exhibit. Whether featuring Bessie Coleman, The Tuskegee Airmen, Ensign Jesse Brown, or World War I's Eugene Bullard, there are so many stories the artwork can tell. All compositions submitted will be displayed virtually as well, so that those unable to visit the museum in person can still appreciate the masterpieces!
"We are very excited to be able to share exciting stories of African-American aviators during Black History Month and are pleased to welcome original Tuskegee Airman Dr. Quinton as one of our judges," said Military Aviation Museum Director Keegan Chetwynd. "We hope to receive submissions from across Virginia and have already had a number of phone calls from parents and teachers excited to submit their children's pieces. "
For more information on how to enter the Black History Month Aviation Art Contest visit https://militaryaviationmuseum.org/bhm2021-art-contest/ .
The museum is currently open and operating via normal hours, 9AM-5PM daily, with a first come first served admissions policy. All visitors are required to wear a mask while visiting the museum, and guests are asked to practice social distancing during their visit. Should there be any weather impacts, announcements will be made on the museum's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MilitaryAviationMuseum/.
About the Museum:
A 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit organization, the Military Aviation Museum is home to one of the world's largest collections of airworthy military aircraft from the first 50-years of flight. Truly a living museum, its aircraft are in restoration at facilities around the world. Besides the main Museum the Virginia Beach complex features additional exhibition spaces, including a mid-1930s Luftwaffe hangar, originally from Cottbus, Germany, which now serves to house the Museum's collection of WWII-vintage German aircraft. Additional structures include the WWI Hangar, and the original radio control tower from RAF Goxhill built in England in 1942. Visit http://www.militaryaviationmuseum.org for more information or call 757-721-7767.
