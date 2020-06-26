HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DFD Music (https://www.dfdmusic.com/) recently announced the release of "50/50," TheRealShaneFoster & Davis Chris bring together an extraordinary group of over 40 content creatives to join them, something that has never been done by military veterans. Also with limited recording capabilities during the COVID-19 Pandemic, DFD strictly relied on technology from various online sites, Box.ee, We -Transfer, DropBox and Gmail to complete the project. This project has everything previous hit albums have had and more to include notable collaborators and features musicians delivering impactful instrumental & vocal performances from all across the world. These are artists & creatives with diverse musical backgrounds coming together to create peaceful timeless music for everyone. "50/50" is available for purchase on all major digital platforms.
About DFD Music Project 50/50 with Mr. Foster and Davis Chris
DFD Music is a production company dually located in both Atlanta and Los Angeles. Helmed by producers Mr Foster and Davis Chris, they offer quality work with affordable prices. DFD Music has successfully been in business for four years with great achievements such as over 3 million streams, over 10,000 previous albums sold, charting multiple singles in the US Top 50 and an album in the US Top 10 on iTunes sales chart. "I write, produce, engineer, mix & master music professionally. I also pride myself in fast turnarounds as well," Davis Chris said.
50/50 is a project that is giving the culture that indie R&B music that's been missing. As disabled veterans were often told we "can't" do this and that when it comes to the industry. "Our purpose is to create music that heals the souls of everyday people and mainly the veterans who have served. When it comes to music the military forces abroad are often forgotten about. There are too many men and women who fight for the country like me and Davis Chris have that end up taking their lives because of depression and PTSD. This cycle needs to stop. Working in partnership with the likes of Shawn Foxx, Twan Da God, Queen Ree, AceVane, Alexis Branch, Cecily Wagner, Amby Dextr, John Renaissance, Bekki Hlava Larry Houdinii, Von Vuai, and other unique artists totaling over 40 content creatives to release this album has been a step in the right direction despite everything else going on in the world. History has been made for this has never been done before on the independent level," Mr. Foster said.
50/50 has been distributed worldwide by Empire Records / DFD Music.
