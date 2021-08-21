OAK BROOK, Ill., Aug. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Millennium Trust Company, LLC ("Millennium Trust" or "the Company"), a leading provider of retirement and institutional services, was recognized today as one of the fastest growing privately held companies in America.
The prestigious Inc. 5000 list, announced today, puts Millennium Trust at No. 2522 on the list of fastest growing private companies. The Company has seen record levels of growth in its institutional custody services and self-directed IRA businesses.
Millennium Trust already was recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in Chicago. It's been named to Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 list four years in row and is the only retirement and institutional custody services company on Crain's 2021 list.
Millennium Trust Company was founded in 2000 as a specialized IRA custodian. Just 20 years later, it is a trusted industry leader that offers a suite of institutional and financial wellness solutions and has more than $33 billion under custody.
"It is an honor to be recognized by Inc. magazine for our tremendous growth," said Gary Anetsberger, CEO. "But it is a bigger honor to know that we got here by serving our clients with the utmost integrity, attention to detail, and commitment to their holistic financial well-being."
The annual Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing companies within the economy's most dynamic segment — independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
Millennium Trust has produced an average of 35% or more annualized revenue growth since 2016 as it works to become the go-to resource for institutional solutions – from retirement plan solutions to investment and fund custody – and to offer individual clients choice in how they want to invest, with options ranging from stocks, mutual funds, and ETFs to alternative assets, such as private equity, hedge funds and real estate, as well as the tools and resources to help them on their retirement journey.
Among its ever-growing list of offerings, the Company recently launched its Emergency Savings Fund solution for employers that want to help their employees save for life's unexpected events. Millennium Trust continues to enhance services for individual clients through the MTC Investment Platform and other service portals that allow clients to see their entire investment portfolio in one place.
About Millennium Trust Company
For more than 20 years, Millennium Trust Company has been a trusted provider of specialized retirement and institutional custody services with more than $33 billion of assets under custody. We began by focusing on building unique solutions where no one else would or could. As our industry has evolved and the competitive landscape has changed, Millennium Trust has grown, too.
Today, we're known for our ability to help employers, advisors, and institutions solve complex business problems while ensuring individual investors are empowered with tools and resources to be successful on their retirement journey.
Millennium Trust Company performs the duties of a directed custodian, and as such does not provide due diligence to third parties on prospective investments, platforms, sponsors, or service providers and does not offer or sell investments or provide investment, legal, or tax advice. For more information about Millennium Trust Company, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
Media Contact
Millennium Trust, Millennium Trust Company, +1 3126622080, mdelong@mtrustcompany.com
SOURCE Millennium Trust Company